ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Sporting KC select two defenders in 2022 MLS SuperDraft

By Juan Cisneros
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UlmJQ_0djhK7qy00

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City used two of their three picks in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft selecting defenders to bolster the depth along their backline.

Round 1: Esai Easley – Grand Canyon – 22nd overall pick

The Hawaiian-born defender helped the Lopes to a 15-4-1 record and was named the WAC Defensive Player of the Year.

Easley’s role at GCU had him slip into midfield responsibilities occasionally giving him versatility that a manager like Peter Vermes will use to its full capacity.

Round 2: Brett St. Martin – Maryland – 50th overall pick

St. Martin brings championship pedigree to the MLS level having won the national championship with Maryland in 2018.

The Maryland native was selected to the 2021 All-Big Ten First Team and joins Terrapin alumnus Graham Zusi in Sporting blue.

St. Martin played a majority of his 61 collegiate games at center back, but slipped into an outside back position when it was necessary.

Sporting KC forward Alan Pulido out for 2022 season after knee surgery

In recent history, Sporting KC have not shown an affinity to utilize many draft picks on their roster.

2018 MLS SuperDraft pick Graham Smith appeared in 17 games for the senior team and had a much larger role with MLS Next Pro Club affiliate Sporting KC II. His contract option was declined at the end of the 2021 season.

Saad Abdul-Salaam and Amadou Dia were both selected in the 2015 draft and showed promise on the roster, but both are no longer with the club.

From 2009 to 2012, the club drafted the likes of Teal Bunbury, CJ Sapong and Dom Dwyer, two of which helped the team win the 2013 MLS Cup.

Read more Sporting KC news on FOX4

Sporting continue to finalize their roster as they prepare for an early-starting MLS season in 2022.

They start the season on the road at Atlanta United on Feb. 27.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
WJLA

Trinity Rodman among 7 Spirit players added to USWNT training camp roster

WASHINGTON/7NEWS — U.S. Women’s National Team Head Coach Vlatko Andonovski has called up seven Washington Spirit players for January training camp in Austin, Texas. Goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury (Bledsoe), defenders Kelley O’Hara and Emily Sonnett, midfielders Ashley Sanchez and Andi Sullivan, and forwards Ashley Hatch and Trinity Rodman have all been added to the training camp roster.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
CBS Sports

USWNT roster for January camp: Trinity Rodman earns first callup ahead of February's SheBelieves Cup

United States women's national team head coach Vlatko Andonovski has named his roster for the annual January training camp. The 25 players will participate in the camps, scheduled to take place in Austin, Texas, from Wednesday, Jan. 19 through Friday, Jan. 28. The camp will serve as the first event for the USWNT in 2022 calendar, and though there are no international friendlies scheduled for the 25 players, the camps will also serve as additional evaluation ahead of the 2022 SheBelieves Cup tournament, which will take place Feb. 17 through 23.
AUSTIN, TX
albuquerqueexpress.com

Trinity Rodman called up for USWNT camp

Trinity Rodman -- the National Women's Soccer League's Rookie of the Year in 2021 -- is among the 25 players called into the first camp of the year for the U.S. women's national team, which announced its roster Wednesday. This is the first time that Rodman, 19, has accepted a...
FIFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan Pulido
Person
Teal Bunbury
Person
Amadou Dia
Person
Peter Vermes
Person
Graham Zusi
Person
Dom Dwyer
Digital Collegian

Penn State men's soccer has 2 players selected in 3rd round of MLS SuperDraft

Late into the MLS SuperDraft, two Penn state players had their tickets punched for the highest level of American soccer. Seniors forward Danny Bloyou and midfielder Seth Kuhn were selected as the 75th and 73rd respective picks in the third round of the 2022 MLS SuperDraft. Kuhn was taken by...
PENN, PA
dynamotheory.com

Houston Dynamo select Thor Ulfarsson in first round of MLS SuperDraft

The Houston Dynamo selected forward Thorleifur Ulfarsson from Duke University with the 4th pick in today’s 2022 MLS SuperDraft. The Icelander scored 15 goals this season for the Blue Devils. A Generation adidas player, Ulfarsson was a named first team All-American by multiple outlets. In his native Iceland, Ulfarsson...
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mls Superdraft#Sporting Kc#Mls Cup#Sporting Kansas City#Hawaiian#Gcu#Terrapin#Mls Next Pro Club#Atlanta United#Nexstar Media Inc
massivereport.com

MLS SuperDraft 2022: Crew select Ohio native Jacob Erlandson in second round

In the second round of the MLS SuperDraft, the Columbus Crew stuck with the trend of selecting defensive players. With the No. 40 overall pick, No. 12 in the second round, the Black & Gold added another center back in Ohioan Jacob Erlandson. This came after taking goalkeeper Patrick Schulte and then defender Philip Quinton in the first round.
MLS
sjearthquakes.com

NEWS: Earthquakes Select Stanford Forward Ousseni Bouda and Clemson Defender Oskar Agren in First Round of 2022 MLS SuperDraft

SAN JOSE, Calif. – The San Jose Earthquakes selected Stanford University forward Ousseni Bouda (ooh-SEN-ee BOO-duh) with the eighth overall selection and Clemson University defender Oskar Agren with the 13th overall selection in the first round of the 2022 MLS SuperDraft on Tuesday. The Quakes also drafted Clemson defender John Martin with the eighth selection in the third round (No. 64 overall).
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
bigdsoccer.com

FC Dallas selects Lucas Bartlett with the sixth overall pick in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft

FC Dallas kept their sixth overall pick on Tuesday in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft and with that pick, they have selected center back Lucas Bartlett from St. John’s University. Bartlett is a former Sporting Kansas City academy player who has good size (6’3) but is a bit on the older side of things in this draft at the age of 25. He brings a ton of college experience.
MLS
dirtysouthsoccer.com

Atlanta United selects Erik Centeno with first round pick in 2022 MLS Superdraft

Atlanta United selected fullback Erik Centeno from Pacific University with its first round pick in the 2022 MLS Superdraft. Centeno was the final Generation Adidas player available to be selected in this year’s draft class. For background on what this means:. Generation adidas is a joint program between MLS...
MLS
The Mane Land

2022 MLS Draft: Orlando City Selects Marshall Defender Nathan Dossantos at No. 46

After selecting a forward with their first-round pick of the 2022 MLS SuperDraft, Orlando City went defensive in the second round, taking Marshall center back Nathan Dossantos. The pick was the 18th of the second round and 46th overall in the draft. The Canadian from just outside of Toronto began...
MLS
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
651K+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy