Lindsey Vonn opens up on mental health struggles with Hoda and Jenna

After retiring from professional skiing in 2019, one of Lindsey Vonn’s first gigs in retirement was signing on as an official ambassador to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Project Rock brand, which is made in partnership with Vonn’s longtime sponsor Under Armour. Together the two inspiring figures have grown the collection to incorporate more women’s offerings, including a training shoe that’s now in its fourth iteration. But the bond between these two pals goes back even further. Vonn, who is the cover star of FN’s January issue, sat down with the magazine earlier this month for an in-depth conversation about her new memoir, “Rise,”...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 1 DAY AGO