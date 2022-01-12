Lindsey Vonn opens up on mental health struggles with Hoda and Jenna

Lindsey Vonn hit the slopes in winter-ready gear from her upcoming collection with Head Sportswear.
The Olympic skier posed on Instagram, wearing pieces from her Head line on snowy mountains. Vonn donned a gold hooded puffer jacket, as well as cream pants with side stripes printed with “XOXO” graphics, for the occasion. She completed her look with a white Under Armour gaiter, as well as a blue helmet, reflective Yniq Eyewear goggles and white Leki ski poles.
“Happiest when I’m on the mountain *testing out my new @headsportswear line for 22/23,” Vonn captioned the photo. “How did I do? Like the design?”
