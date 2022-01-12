Siwan Lillicrap: Wales Women captain sheds a tear as professional players are named

For the first time in nearly two years, fans are set to return to the stands for the 2022 Six Nations.Rugby’s grand old continental competition is set to again be enlivened after the last two editions were held partly or totally behind-closed-doors, though doubts remain over whether stadiums will be allowed to be full in all host nations with particularly strict crowd restrictions still in place in Wales.That has caused some to call for the relocation of the tournament to a single location, but formal contingency plans along these lines are yet to be considered.As things stand, the six teams...

RUGBY ・ 2 DAYS AGO