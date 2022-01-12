ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Siwan Lillicrap: Wales Women captain sheds a tear as professional players are named

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCaptain Siwan Lillicrap shed tears of joy at a press conference to unveil Wales' first 12...

The Independent

Tributes paid to young GAA star ‘killed by train’ in London

Tributes have been paid to a talented young GAA player who was killed in London at the weekend.Connor Marron, 19, from Ahoghill, Co Antrim, died suddenly in the early hours of Sunday at Hornsey station in north London.It is understood he had been struck by a train.The teenager had represented Roger Casements GAC in Portglenone and had been tipped to play senior football.He was also a talented snooker player, winning the U16 Northern Ireland Snooker Championship at the age of 12.In a post on Facebook Roger Casements said: “This morning we received the devastating news of the death of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Kevin Sinfield hails rugby league backing in MND campaign after being made OBE

Rugby league great Kevin Sinfield paid tribute to his sport for backing his efforts to raise millions to fight motor neurone disease (MND) as he was made an OBE.The former Leeds and England captain helped raise more than £2million from a gruelling 101-mile run from the home of rugby union’s Leicester Tigers where he is currently defence coach, to Headingley in November – the equivalent of almost four marathons, completed without sleep inside 24 hours.In December 2020 he ran seven marathons in seven days, which generated £2.7million in donations.Sinfield’s efforts are in aid of his former team-mate Rob Burrow,...
RUGBY
The Independent

What time does the fifth Ashes Test start in the UK?

This winter’s Ashes series concludes with the fifth and final test this week, with tourists England aiming to restore some more pride against Australia.The hosts eased into a 3-0 series lead in December to retain the Ashes, though England avoided a whitewash by drawing the fourth Test this month.Joe Root’s side will seek to build on that draw this week as they target a win in the final Test, which is scheduled to run 14-18 January. The England captain said: “The fight and the pride that everyone showed on that last day [of the fourth Test] is something we...
WORLD
The Independent

English clubs dominated 2021 transfer spending with £1bn outlay

English clubs spent over £1billion on international transfers in 2021 despite the financial uncertainties created by the Covid-19 pandemic, new data published by Fifa shows.The amount spent was recorded in the world governing body’s figures as 1.386bn US dollars, equating to just over £1billion and dwarfing the second-highest spending country, Italy by more than £500million.Premier League clubs, chiefly boosted by world-beating broadcasting deals, were the buyers in seven of the 10 biggest transfers in 2021.These included Belgium forward Romelu Lukaku’s move to Chelsea from Inter Milan, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane’s transfers to Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
norwichathletics.com

Women's Hockey: Norwich/Johnson & Wales postpone Jan. 14 game

NORTHFIELD, Vt. - The Norwich University women's ice hockey game scheduled for Friday, Jan. 14 vs. Johnson & Wales has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the JWU program. Norwich was scheduled to face JWU at home in Kreitzberg Arena at 6 p.m. Both schools are currently working on...
SPORTS
The Independent

Confusion reigns over English clubs travelling to France for Champions Cup games

Confusion reigns over this weekend’s Heineken Champions Cup matches involving English clubs travelling to France with Sale and Bath giving conflicting outlooks on their fixtures taking place.Sharks director of rugby Alex Sanderson insists Sunday’s trip to Clermont can proceed because of a modification to French travel restrictions, but his Bath counterpart Stuart Hooper is still seeking clarity from tournament organisers EPCR.The sticking point for Gallagher Premiership sides visiting France in round three of European competition, a group that also includes Newcastle, is the existing requirement that they quarantine on arrival for 48 hours.If any personnel test positive for coronavirus, they...
SPORTS
The Independent

Dai Young talks up Harlequins ahead of Champions Cup clash with Cardiff

Cardiff boss Dai Young has described Harlequins as “great for rugby” ahead of Friday’s Heineken Champions Cup clash.Quins will arrive at the Arms Park knowing that a third successive pool stage victory would confirm a place in the round of 16 later this campaign.They have never progressed beyond the quarter-finals of European rugby’s blue riband club competition, but current form following on from last season’s Gallagher Premiership title triumph suggests they are serious contenders.🏆 Three changes for the Champions Cup. 📲 https://t.co/F35XxUzHqA 🚚 Delivered by @dhlexpressuk. #COYQ #CARvHAR pic.twitter.com/SMV1GjMrxy— Harlequins 🃏 (@Harlequins) January 13, 2022“I know from personal experience...
RUGBY
kptv.com

3 Portland Thorns FC players named to U.S. Women's National Team training roster

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Three players from Portland Thorns FC were named to the 25-player roster for the U.S. Women's National Team training camp. The club announced Wednesday that midfielder Lindsey Horan, forward Morgan Weaver and forward Sophia Smith were named to the training camp roster. The training camp is scheduled to take place in Austin, Texas from Jan. 19-28.
MLS
The Independent

Six Nations to go ahead as restrictions lifted in Wales

More outdoor mixing at large-scale events is to be allowed in Wales as coronavirus restrictions are eased in the coming weeks – meaning the Six Nations can go ahead as planned.First Minister Mark Drakeford outlined the plan for returning to alert level zero during a press conference in Cardiff on Friday.Since Boxing Day, Wales has been on alert level two, which includes measures such as mask-wearing in all public venues, the two-metre rule, and the rule of six in hospitality settings. Nightclubs have also been forced to shut.However, current data shows falling case numbers and a decline in the number...
RUGBY
The Independent

Crowds set to return to sporting events in Wales on January 21

Wales will welcome back crowds to sporting events from January 21 after the Welsh Government announced the lifting of restrictions.All sporting events in Wales have been held behind closed doors since Boxing Day due to the rise of coronavirus cases caused by the Omicron variant.First Minister Mark Drakeford told BBC Wales: “It’s a four-stage process. As from tomorrow the number of people who can take part in an event outdoors will rise from 50 to 500 and then on Friday of next week, January 21, all outdoor activities will move to alert level 0.“No limits on the number of people...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Bath won’t play Champions Cup match unless France relax Covid rules

Bath have confirmed they will only fulfil their Heineken Champions Cup fixture against La Rochelle on Saturday if French travel restrictions are eased.Director of rugby Stuart Hooper is still waiting for clarity from tournament organisers EPCR over when they can depart for the Stade Marcel Deflandre and what Covid safety procedures they will face.The sticking point for English clubs visiting France in round three of European competition, a group that also includes Sale and Newcastle is the requirement that they quarantine on arrival for 48 hours.If any personnel tests positive for coronavirus, they would be required to remain in...
WORLD
The Independent

When is the Six Nations and what are the 2022 fixtures?

For the first time in nearly two years, fans are set to return to the stands for the 2022 Six Nations.Rugby’s grand old continental competition is set to again be enlivened after the last two editions were held partly or totally behind-closed-doors, though doubts remain over whether stadiums will be allowed to be full in all host nations with particularly strict crowd restrictions still in place in Wales.That has caused some to call for the relocation of the tournament to a single location, but formal contingency plans along these lines are yet to be considered.As things stand, the six teams...
RUGBY
BBC

Wales women: History made as Welsh Rugby Union names first 12 professionals

Wales captain Siwan Lillicrap and world sevens star Jasmine Joyce are among the first 12 female players to be awarded professional contracts by the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU). Former skipper Carys Phillips gets a deal after an impressive return to the international scene in the autumn. Half-backs Elinor Snowsill and...
WORLD
The Independent

Azeem Rafiq calls for Headingley’s ban on hosting England games to be lifted

Yorkshire whistleblower Azeem Rafiq has called for the club’s suspension from hosting England matches to be lifted.Rafiq’s wide-ranging allegations of institutional racism at the county rocked the sport last year, forcing the issue of discrimination into the spotlight and bringing his own story to national attentionwhen he was summoned to give evidence in front of MPs.There has since been a mass clearout at Headingley with wholesale departures in the boardroom and coaching staff while a new chair, Lord Kamlesh Patel, has become the face of a new regime.As well as overseeing a change in culture at the club, Patel...
SPORTS
The Independent

Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun joins Middlesbrough on loan

Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun has become Middlesbrough’s third January signing after joining the Sky Bet Championship club on loan for the remainder of the season.The 20-year-old has made two Premier League appearances for the Gunners during the current campaign and scored twice in five Europa League outings last season.Boro boss Chris Wilder told the club’s official website: “We’re delighted to get Flo in. He’s a player I’ve known about for a long time and we identified him as someone who could come in and improve us in the second half of the season.“He has great movement, good pace, and he’s...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Pace duo on song as England take first session in final Ashes Test in Hobart

Stuart Broad and Ollie Robinson shared the spoils as England reduced Australia to 85 for four in the opening session of the final Ashes Test in Hobart.The seamers took two wickets apiece to give the tourists a spirited start to the day/night clash, with Australia almost entirely reliant on a freewheeling stand of 71 between Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head.Zak Crawley had dropped Labuschagne on nought, diving across Joe Root in the slips, a mistake that cost his side 44 runs and nine boundaries as the hosts began to reclaim the momentum.But Labuschagne had been unusually frantic at the crease...
SPORTS
The Independent

England have chance to restore some pride in Women’s Ashes, Katherine Brunt claims

Katherine Brunt believes England Women have a chance to “bring back some pride to the English game” when they take on Australia in the Women’s Ashes.After their male counterparts surrendered the urn at the earliest opportunity over just 12 days of cricket this winter, England Women travel to Australia looking to become the first team to beat Meg Lanning’s side in any series since the 2013-14 Ashes.England are the reigning 50-over world champions, with Brunt helping them lift the title back in 2017, but for the 36-year-old, it is the Ashes that are the pinnacle of the sport.“I always look...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Fatigue, rotation and the Covid factor: Women’s Ashes talking points

England Women head to Australia to try and secure a first Ashes victory down under since 2013-14.The multi-format series starts with three Twenty20s and gets underway at Adelaide on January 20.Here, we look at some of the areas of debate leading into the opening match.What are England’s chances?Similar to their male counterparts, England go into this series as underdogs, with Australia the dominant force in women’s cricket and the number one ranked team in the world, as well as the current T20 World Cup holders. Australia have not been beaten in any series since the 2013-14 Ashes, and have been...
SPORTS
The Independent

Heather Knight hopeful Women’s Ashes will not be disrupted by more Covid cases

Heather Knight has her “fingers crossed” there will be no more Covid-19 cases in the England Women’s Ashes camp after a member of the support staff tested positive.The multi-format Ashes series was brought forward by a week and will start with three Twenty20 matches at the Adelaide Oval, commencing on January 20.The staff member has been in isolation in accordance with Covid management guidelines since the result of the test and will remain in Canberra when the group travel to Adelaide, the England and Wales Cricket Board has announced.“I guess we’re prepared for this, I think it was pretty naive...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Leicester captain Ellis Genge apologises to teammates after yellow card ‘potentially cost the game’

Ellis Genge has apologised to his Leicester team-mates and head coach Steve Borthwick after he was sin-binned during Tigers’ Gallagher Premiership defeat against WaspsThe Leicester captain received a yellow card following an incident when he pushed his hand into Francois Hougaard’s face and appeared to pull the Wasps player’s hair.The Tigers’ 16-13 loss on Sunday was their first reversal this season, ending a run of 11 successive Premiership victories.Leicester flanker Tommy Reffell, meanwhile, received a yellow card earlier in the first half for an off-the-ball tackle.“It potentially cost us the game, being down to 14 men for that amount of...
RUGBY

