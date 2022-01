Q: We just performed our yearly carbon treatment and maintenance for our nickel tank and now we are having problems. We see defects in the deposit that look like cracks or raised lines in the deposit. This defect is seen across most of our part numbers and is currently at 25-30%. The defect also sometimes goes horizontal and sometimes vertical. We have evaluated the substrate and do not see anything there. Also, when we strip the nickel, the defect goes away. Something bad like this always seems to happen after our treatments and I am starting to question if we should stop them altogether. What are we doing wrong and what could be causing this defect?

