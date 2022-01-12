Section of Carter Avenue to be closed Friday and Saturday

LA GRANDE – The La Grande Police Department is reminding drivers that a portion of Adams Avenue will be closed Friday night. The closure is due to the annual New Year’s Eve Ball Drop and Block Party. The time of the closure will be from 7:30 pm to 1 am. The closure areas are from 7:30pm to 1am at Depot Street between Adams/Jefferson and 9pm to 1am from Depot Street between Jefferson/Washington and Adams Avenue between Chestnut/Elm.

LA GRANDE, OR ・ 14 DAYS AGO