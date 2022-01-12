ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Section of Carter Avenue to be closed Friday and Saturday

By J. LYNN WEST New Albany Gazette
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 1 day ago

A section of Carter Avenue will be closed from about noon Friday, Jan. 14, to 6...

wtuz.com

Local Road to Close Friday

Nick McWilliams reporting – Ongoing roadwork in Tuscarawas County will shut down a rural path this Friday. According to the Tuscarawas County Engineer’s Office, River Hill Road will see a full closure on January 14th with no traffic allowed for a culvert replacement. That closure will last only...
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
Current Publishing

Monon section in Carmel to close for 10-month improvement project

The Monon Greenway will close near Carmel City Center for 10 months beginning Jan. 17 for major renovations. Improvements include widening the trail from 14 to 18 feet, enhanced landscaping, a tree-lined canopy, seating areas and gathering spaces. The joint project between the City of Carmel and Clay Township is...
CARMEL, IN
Beaumont Enterprise

Section of I-10 to close overnight

A section of Interstate 10 might have more traffic than usual this weekend. I-10 east and westbound at Walden Rd will be closed Jan. 7 from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. and diverted to frontage roads, per a Texas Department of Transportation traffic alert. The closure is due to a...
BEAUMONT, TX
Patriot Ledger

Fore River Bridge opening Friday, Saturday

The Fore River Bridge is scheduled to open at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 7 and 7 a.m. Saturday, Jan.8 to allow tankers to pass. The exact time of bridge openings is subject to weather and other conditions. Openings occur every few days, usually with little notice. The bridge also makes unannounced openings for outbound...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MA
khqa.com

Section of Maine Street in Quincy closed

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The westbound lane of Maine Street between 28th and 30th Streets were closed on Thursday night following a water main break that created an icy hazard on the roadways. Motorists are advised to take alternative routes until the main is repaired and the roads have...
QUINCY, IL
dekalbcountyga.gov

Section of Walker Drive to be Closed Jan. 5

Walker Drive, between Chester Way and South Columbia Drive, will be closed to through-traffic from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 5, to facilitate the crane removal of a tree at 1200 Walker Drive, Decatur, GA 30030. Road closure and detour signs will be placed in the area during...
DECATUR, GA
cbs17

Portion of Wade Avenue in Raleigh closed for 3 weeks

RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN)- A waterline improvement project has closed a portion of Wade Avenue for the next three weeks. The Wade Avenue westbound ramp off northbound Oberlin Road and the Oberlin Road North exit ramp/Annapolis Drive from westbound Wade Avenue are closed. Businesses along this stretch will remain open. The detour...
RALEIGH, NC
Johnson City Press

Section of Carroll Creek Road to close for most of January

Crews with the Johnson City Water and Sewer Services Department will install a sewer line between 2105 and 2138 Carroll Creek Road, affecting traffic for most of January. This section of the road will be closed to all traffic Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. each week throughout the month of January. Emergency traffic will not be able to pass during this time.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
elkhornmediagroup.com

Adams Avenue closed New Year’s Eve

LA GRANDE – The La Grande Police Department is reminding drivers that a portion of Adams Avenue will be closed Friday night. The closure is due to the annual New Year’s Eve Ball Drop and Block Party. The time of the closure will be from 7:30 pm to 1 am. The closure areas are from 7:30pm to 1am at Depot Street between Adams/Jefferson and 9pm to 1am from Depot Street between Jefferson/Washington and Adams Avenue between Chestnut/Elm.
LA GRANDE, OR
kauainownews.com

Kapa‘a Pool Closed Friday

The Kapa‘a pool will be closed on Friday, Jan. 14, due to a staff shortage. County of Hawaii officials stated that the pool will reopen during regular business hours on Saturday, Jan. 15.
wgxa.tv

GDOT: Traffic pattern change to come to section of Pio Nono Avenue

MACON, Ga. -- Due to a resurfacing project on Pio Nono Avenue, motorists will see a traffic pattern change this weekend. Traffic between Anthony Road and SR 74/Mercer University Drive is scheduled to shift Sat. Jan. 15, to one eastbound and one westbound lane with a center turn lane. This...
MACON, GA
FOX8 News

Sections of North Patterson Avenue in Winston-Salem reopen after being closed for hours due to investigations, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A stretch of Winston-Salem road has reopened after being closed for several hours. According to police, all lanes of the 2400 block of North Patterson Avenue between 24th Street and 25th Street were closed due to an investigation. Winston-Salem Police tweeted that North Patterson Avenue was closed between 27th and 26th […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
camdencounty.com

Ferry Avenue Branch Will Close Early for Curbside Tuesday

(Camden, NJ) – The Ferry Avenue Branch, located at 852 Ferry Avenue in Camden, of the Camden County Library System will close at 5 p.m. Wednesday due to staffing shortages. “As we continue to adjust our staffing based on the rapid spread of the omicron variant our operational hours for curbside services are subject to change,” said Commissioner Melinda Kane, liaison to the Camden County Library System. “While the staffing challenges continue, we will update the community with any and all amendments to our hours and branch closings in the system.”
CAMDEN, NJ
kciiradio.com

South Iowa Avenue Blocked for Incident Friday Night

An incident that has occurred Friday night on South Iowa Avenue in Washington is under investigation. KCII received reports of the Washington Police Department on scene around 9:30 p.m., and traffic was blocked on South Iowa Avenue from West Madison to East Jackson street. The Washington County Communications Center states they believe the public is not in danger. No other information has been confirmed at this time. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes official.
WASHINGTON, IA
wdrb.com

Part of Stilz Avenue near Frankfort Avenue to close for several months

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Part of Stilz Avenue will be closed for several months starting Jan. 3. Louisville Water Company officials said the road would be closed between Grinstead Drive and Frankfort Avenue, and traffic will be rerouted from Lexington Road to Cannons Lane. The work is expected to be...
LOUISVILLE, KY

