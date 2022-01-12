Section of Carter Avenue to be closed Friday and Saturday

(Camden, NJ) – The Ferry Avenue Branch, located at 852 Ferry Avenue in Camden, of the Camden County Library System will close at 5 p.m. Wednesday due to staffing shortages. “As we continue to adjust our staffing based on the rapid spread of the omicron variant our operational hours for curbside services are subject to change,” said Commissioner Melinda Kane, liaison to the Camden County Library System. “While the staffing challenges continue, we will update the community with any and all amendments to our hours and branch closings in the system.”
