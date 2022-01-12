Congressional Corner with Tim Vercellotti

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wamc.org

1/13/22 RT Panel

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, research professor and Stuart Rice Honorary Chair at the University of Massachusetts Amherst’s College of Information and Computer Sciences (CICS) and Faculty Associate at the Berkman Klein Center for Internet and Society at Harvard University Fran Berman, Publisher Emeritus of The Daily Freeman Ira Fusfeld, Vice President for Editorial Development at the New York Press Association Judy Patrick.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

Michelle Obama pens letter pledging to 'recruit and train' at least 100,000 volunteers to ramp up voter registration ahead of 2022 midterms and calls on Democrats to ‘vote like the future of our democracy depends on it’

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is wading into the contentious waters of the 2022 midterm election cycle, urging her fellow Democrats to 'vote like the future of our democracy depends on it' in an open letter published Sunday. The popular presidential spouse took out a full-page ad in the New...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
mediaite.com

Eric Swalwell Tells MSNBC That 2022 Could Be the ‘Last’ U.S. Election Ever if Democrats Don’t Win

Rep. Eric Swalwell (R-CA) had a warning for viewers on MSNBC Monday: If you don’t vote Democrat in 2022, you may never get to vote again. Appearing on All In with Chris Hayes, the California congressman dialed up the traditional most important election of our lifetimes rhetoric to a 16 — by arguing that a defeat of Democrats in the midterms could result in the end of U.S. elections. Swalwell, in his argument, pointed to a number of Republican state legislatures which he believes are taking steps to potentially overturn victories by Democrats.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
News Break
Politics
Daily Mail

Rep. Brenda Lawrence becomes the 25TH Democrat to join the exodus from Congress ahead of 2022 midterms: Pelosi's hope of keeping the House dwindles further with Republicans heading for a midterm bloodbath

Yet another House Democrat announced Tuesday she will not seek reelection in the 2022 midterm elections – making 25 total House Democrats leaving the House at the end of their term. Representative Brenda Lawrence, 67, tweeted: 'After reflecting on my journey & having conversations with my family, I'm announcing...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell says the 2022 midterms could be country's 'last election' if Republicans win and claims the GOP is choosing 'violence over voting'

Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell said Monday night that the 2022 midterms could be the country's 'last election' if Republicans win and blasted the GOP for choosing 'violence over voting.'. 'I'm worried that if Republicans win in the midterm elections that voting as we know it in this country will be...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

Liz and Dick Cheney were reportedly the only Republicans in the House chamber to observe a moment of silence for January 6

Dick Cheney offered harsh criticism for how his party's leadership has responded to January 6. Liz Cheney has repeatedly torched Trump for inciting the insurrection. Other Republicans have downplayed the riot or left Washington entirely during the anniversary. Former Vice President Dick Cheney and Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming were...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Republicans suddenly favor small election reforms after Manchin opens door to filibuster change

On Tuesday, Axios reported that a top Republican leader has signaled there is some Republican support for legislation to reform the Electoral Count Act of 1887. "While broader federal voting rights legislation remains mired in the Senate as long as the 60-vote filibuster rule applies, Senate Minority Whip John Thune (R-S.D.) told Axios there's 'some interest' among Senate Republicans in reforming the Electoral Count Act of 1887," reported Sophia Cai. "The goal would be to clarify the role the vice president and Congress play in certifying presidential elections. Both were flashpoints a year ago as Donald Trump challenged the finalization of the 2020 election results."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

