A bloodbath is coming in 2022. And it’s all about the economy, stupid. While ancillary issues like cancel culture and critical race theory further the divide between Democratic elites and American voters — and, indeed, electability — the top issue in 2022 has always been and will continue to be the economy. Pocketbook issues always matter most, especially now and regardless of the daily social media cycle.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 11 DAYS AGO