'Cheer' Season 2: Vontae Johnson and Khris Franklin Talk Trinity Valley Appearing in Netflix Series (Exclusive)

By Brian Jones
Popculture
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCheer is back as the second season of the hit cheerleading docuseries premiered on Netflix Wednesday. And while fans fell in love with the Navarro College cheerleading team last year, there's another team less than 40 miles away starring in the new season. PopCulture.com recently caught up with Vontae Johnson and...

popculture.com

ETOnline.com

'Cheer' Breakout Morgan Simianer Talks About Life After Navarro (Exclusive)

Cheer, Netflix’s captivating docuseries about the world of competitive cheerleading, is back with season 2 as the cameras continue to follow members of Navarro College’s elite squad. Among them is season 1 breakout star Morgan Simianer, who returns for her second and final year as a competitor, hoping to once again take home another championship title.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WUSA

'Cheer': Meet the Breakout Stars of Trinity Valley's Squad in Season 2 (Exclusive)

After being briefly featured in season 1, Cheer expands the world of competitive cheerleading in season 2 to include Navarro College’s biggest rival in the sport, Trinity Valley Community College. Only 30 miles down the road in Athens, Texas, the team is led by coach Vontae Johnson and features standout athletes Jada Wooten, DeVonte “Dee” Joseph and Angel Rice. And considering they’re 12-time national champions, the squad is a force to be reckoned with.
ATHENS, TX
Primetimer

Cheer Season 2 reveals the double-edged sword of massive Netflix stardom

"A far less interesting version of Cheer Season 2 would have ignored how much of a phenomenon the show immediately became upon its January 2020 debut," says Caroline Framke. "Weeks before the pandemic brought most of the world to an unsettling halt, Netflix’s docuseries was an unavoidable smash hit, making overnight celebrities of its Texan cheerleader subjects whether they wanted the spotlight or not. They went on Ellen, Dancing with the Stars, and the Oscars red carpet. They became Instagram influencers and TikTok stars. They became characters both relatable and aspirational for millions of viewers across the world who suddenly felt incredibly invested in the results of a cheerleading competition. In its second season, Cheer could’ve just followed that story all over again, yielding decent results. It could’ve gone the Tiger King 2 route, only briefly acknowledging the series’ impact before reverting back to old storytelling habits. Instead, both by choice and by wild circumstance, the season that director Greg Whiteley and team created is a fascinating study of what it actually feels like to be part of a Netflix phenomenon that burns fast and too bright. Even before the pandemic hits and the team’s most beloved member, Jerry Harris, gets indicted on federal charges (more on that later), the second season of Cheer opens with the Navarro cheerleaders reeling from the shock of becoming famous in an instant. They scroll through their verified Instagram followers in disbelief, hug Kendall Jenner on TV, and take seemingly every single promotional campaign they’re offered. (A particularly painful early montage shows the squad listlessly cheerleading their way through an ad for a local bakery and a YouTube stunt on a nearby farm whose owner couldn’t care less about Netflix, let alone YouTube.) Coach Monica Aldama — a steely woman whose careful, deadpan affect is more curious than charismatic — quickly finds herself inundated by constant interviews and motivational speaking engagements. It all looks very exciting, but in talking head interviews, few of them seem excited about any of it. The team is still a solid unit in practices, but the unspoken tension of what the docuseries revealed, who got the most attention, and how much time their new extracurricular of being famous sucks up is all too palpable." Framke adds that Cheer Season 2 benefits from tackling Jerry Harris' indictment on charges of soliciting sexual images from minors from the get-go. "Making this reality plain right off the bat provides crucial framework for the season to come, which began filming well before the allegations broke, and continues throughout the squad’s subsequent collapse," says Framke. "A lesser version of this show might have omitted Jerry as much as possible, explained his fate in a quick sidebar, and moved on. But one of the reasons why Cheer became so popular in the first place was its palpable empathy for its subjects’ pain, and that goes double in this horrific instance."
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Cheer’ Season 2 On Netflix, Where The Stars Of The Breakout Docu-Series Examine the Price of Fame

It’s been over 2 years since Cheer premiered on Netflix and took the world by storm, prompting Saturday Night Live sketches, talk show appearances, and a massive following for its young stars (see our Cheer Season 2 Cast Guide). With its overnight success, the show also drew criticism for its coach’s relentless methods, only pushing the divisive series farther into the spotlight. The second season, now streaming on Netflix, examines the impact fame has had on the team, the fallout of abuse allegations against one of its own, and the addition of a rival team to the show.
TV SERIES
StyleCaster

Did Navarro Win at Daytona? Here’s if the ‘Cheer’ Team Beat Trinity Valley at the Finale Competition

Since Cheer season 2 premiered in January 2022, fans have had one question: Did Navarro win at Daytona 2021 or did their rivals, Trinity Valley, beat them in the end? Cheer is a Netflix docuseries that follows the Navarro College Bulldogs—an award-winning cheerleading team from Corsicana, Texas, led by coach Monica Aldama—and their road to the biggest cheerleading competition of the year: NCA & NDA College National Championship in Daytona Beach, Florida. The finale of Cheer season 1, which premiered in January 2019, saw Navarro College come in first over their rivals—the Trinity Valley Community College Cardinals from Athens, Texas—with a...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
thecinemaholic.com

Where is Cheer’s Khris Franklin Now?

More than two years after its debut in 2020, Netflix’s ‘Cheer‘ is back again with its second installment, and this time, it also delves into the incredible Trinity Valley Community College AKA Navarro’s rivals. In other words, as both squads vie for the National Cheerleading Championship, the hard work and passion of TVCC’s coaches and athletes takes center stage as well. That means we even get to see Khris Franklin in his element alongside his former and current students while he ensures that the sport benefits them all. So now, if you wish to know more about him, we’ve got you covered.
ATHENS, TX
cartermatt.com

Cheer season 3: Is it renewed or canceled at Netflix? The latest

Following the premiere of season 2 today, it only makes sense to pose the following question: Will there be a Cheer season 3 at Netflix? Or, are we at the end of the road for the docuseries already?. There is no denying that the first season of the show, focusing...
TV SERIES
KLTV

WebXtra: TVCC Cheer Team gets visibility boost from Netflix series

ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - The Trinity Valley Community College Cheer team is gaining national attention from Netflix’s docuseries, Cheer. Season 2 released Wednesday and showcases more about the program at TVCC. The team took home a championship trophy from Daytona in 2016 and 2017, and has come in second...
ATHENS, TX
Collider

Exclusive 'Cheer' Season 2 Clip Shows the Tight Bonds of Team Navarro

Cheer, the breakout documentary hit which won a swathe of awards last year, focusing on the trials and tribulations of the Navarro College cheer troupe, is back on Netflix. Season 2 expands to include the cohort's most profound rival: Trinity Valley Community College. Collider has been given an exclusive clip from the new season, revealing some of the tight bonds held between the members of Navarro, including footage of Monica, Lexi, Morgan, and more.
TV & VIDEOS

