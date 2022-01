For the last several Visual Studio release cycles, the Windows Forms (WinForms) Team has been working hard to bring the WinForms designer for .NET applications to parity with the .NET Framework designer. As you may be aware, a new WinForms designer was needed to support .NET Core 3.1 applications, and later .NET 5+ applications. The work required a near-complete rearchitecting of the designer, as we responded to the differences between .NET and the .NET Framework based WinForms designer everyone knows and loves. The goal of this blog post is to give you some insight into the new architecture and what sorts of changes we have made. And of course, how those changes may impact you as you create custom controls and .NET WinForms applications.

