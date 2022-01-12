Whitehouse girls use a big third quarter to defeat Maidens

Jacksonville and Whitehouse played on even terms for three quarters on Tuesday night at C.L. Nix Wildcat Arena, but what happened in the remaining frame ultimately decided which team won the game.

The Ladycats scored 13 points while holding the Maidens to seven points in the third stanza to earn a 27-20 triumph over the Blue and Gold.

Jacksonville, 0-2 in district, will entertain Tyler High at 7:15 p.m. on Friday.

Whitehouse (1-1 in 16-5A) was led in scoring by Susie Moran with 11 points. Five of Moran's points came in the third quarter.

Top scorers for Jacksonville were Brooke Hornbuckle (6), Chaznil Scott (5) and Kiah Cox (4).

The Maidens led 7-5 after one quarter of play. The contest was knotted, 9-9, at intermission.