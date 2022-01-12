ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giveaway: The New, Cushy ASICS GEL Nimbus 24

womensrunning.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGet access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. The ASICS GEL Nimbus 24 is a classic cushioned running shoe from the masters at ASICS. The Nimbus has stood the test of...

www.womensrunning.com

sneakernews.com

The Jordan 6 Rings Lands With A Bold Mix Of Neons For Kids

While not the most-heralded model from Team Jumpman, the Jordan 6 Rings continues to boast a cult-following due to its design and penchant for experimental colorways. For the model’s latest proposition, it’s indulged in a white and black mix complemented by a slew of neon hues. Chenille-made logos on the tongue sport the sneaker’s varying tones, while components across the shoe borrowed from the six Air Jordan models in which #23 won his six NBA titles boast vibrant citrus, green and other colors sparingly. Underfoot, outsoles introduce a rich blue camouflage pattern into the mix, making the shoes a perfect option for the year’s warmer months.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Caroline Constas Is Elevating the Classic Summer Sandal With Whimsical Prints and Oversized Bows

After establishing herself as a go-to New York designer for whimsical, travel-inspired clothing and swimwear, Caroline Constas is tackling a new challenge: footwear. “People came to know the brand as fun, tongue-in-cheek and classic. The next thing that made sense to complete the look was shoes,” said the Constas, who grew up in Montreal and derives much of her inspiration from travels in the Greece and U.S. The designer launched the made-in-Brazil collection of pumps and sandals with Shopbop, which sold out of many styles. “I did a lot of research in terms of what factories to work with, and I really wanted...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Nike Elevates the Coziness With a New Ivory Colorway for Its Fleecy Burrow Slippers

Is capitalizing on comfort this season with the release of new ivory and light pink colorway for its Nike Burrow. The Burrow, which is designed for outdoor and indoor use initially debuted in a khaki green hue in October 2021. The Burrow slipper features a fleece lining and upper made of highly durable nylon ripstop fabric, similar to that of a Windstopper jacket. The sole is constructed with soft foam atop a gripped sole, combining comfort with the readiness for outdoor terrain. A large zipped front compartment sits on the top of the silhouette and can be used to store small outdoor necessities. Rounding out the design is the “Burrow” branding.
APPAREL
ETOnline.com

The 20 Best Running Shoes for Women -- Saucony, Nike, Brooks, On, Asics and More

The New Year has arrived -- that means a fresh start for your workout plan. First things first: you'll need a great running shoe. With so many options available, from training to balance to everything in between, it can be confusing to figure out exactly what you need to meet your running goal (especially if you're a beginner runner) -- just thinking about it is getting our heart rate up!
SHOPPING
hypebeast.com

ASICS Revamps Its Running-Inspired GEL-1090 Silhouette

Following a 2021 glow up from Seoul-based label Andersson Bell, ’ epochal GEL-1090 silhouette returns, this time drawing inspiration from the lines of a motorcycle. Designed to emphasise the notion of speed, this modern take on the 2003 running sneaker boasts a simplified upper construction, yet retains the characteristics we’ve come to expect, most notably the tiger claw marks on the toe overlays and heel counter. A series of grooves adorn the midsole to evoke a waving checkered flag, while the heel houses ASICS’ archetypal GEL cushioning to provide unrivaled comfort.
APPAREL
womensrunning.com

Nell Rojas Announces Her Adidas Sponsorship and Starts Off on a Very Generous Foot

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. The two months spent waiting to sign with a shoe sponsor had some bleak moments for Nell Rojas, 34. Even after a remarkable fall 2021 season where she won her first U.S. championship at the Cherry Blossom 10 Miler and finished as the first American female at the Boston Marathon, she had no exciting offers awaiting. According to Rojas, several brands cited her age as a reason for not signing her. All the while, she watched fellow runners older than her sign deals.
APPAREL
everythinghorseuk.co.uk

New Veredus Carbon Gel Absolute Boot

The NEW Veredus Carbon Gel Absolute Boot by Marcus Ehning has been developed to provide the very best protection, by extending the protective surface of the gel and carbon from the flexor tendon to the fetlock in an innovative inverted Y shape. The carbon outer shell is not only ultra-lightweight,...
APPAREL
Us Weekly

Master Your Eyeshadow Look in Seconds With This New Gel Formula From Kosas

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Our makeup routines tend to fall into one of two categories: The full glam aesthetic that can take up to an hour (or longer) to create, and our quick five-minute routine. The makeup beat that’s more time-intensive depends on the outfit we’re wearing and how dramatic we want to go. But when it comes to whipping up a natural everyday look on the fly, we have it down to a science.
MAKEUP
themusicuniverse.com

Cardi B, Reebok drop new metallic apparel & sneaker collection

Latest capsule inspired by rapper’s NYC hometown at night. Coming off the heels of the massively successful launch of Reebok x Cardi B’s capsule collection “Let Me Be… In My World” this summer, the iconic brand and legendary artist are teaming up again for the second drop, “Let Me Be…In My World Nighttime.” The collection, inspired by Cardi’s Home of NYC at night, comes with a new metallic Cardi B Classic Leather sneaker, as well as an entirely new apparel line-up that nods to the bright lights and vibrant city skyline. The collection continues the rapper’s legacy while paying homage to the city that made her who she is today.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Supreme and Timberland Tap New York Yankees For New Boot Collab

Supreme and Timberland have joined forces yet again but this time, the duo has tapped a legendary MLB franchise for a three-way collab coming soon. Hot on the heels of the winter-ready The North Face x Supreme apparel collection drop this month, the streetwear label and the outdoors wear company are collaborating with New York Yankees for a trio of Timberland x Supreme x NY Yankees Field Boots arriving before week’s end. This lineup of the classic Timberland Field Boots will include the black, red, and brown color schemes and each pair is constructed with waterproof premium nubuck panels on the upper...
MLB
Travel + Leisure

These Cozy Ugg Slipper Booties Are a Winter Essential — and Shoppers Love Them

Now that winter is here, it's time to break out your warmest seasonal apparel, including your coziest boots. If you're not sure where to start, Ugg is a one-stop shop for heat-trapping footwear that can stand up to the elements. We found a unique pair of slipper-like booties that offer an extra luxe feel thanks to their plush lining, and there's a good chance you'll want to live in them all winter long. Luckily, select colors are on sale for 25 percent off, so now's the perfect time to shop.
APPAREL
Us Weekly

So Many Pairs of UGGs Just Got Marked Down at Nordstrom

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Shoe shopping! It’s only one of our absolute favorite activities on the planet. And why wouldn’t it be? The shopping itself is fun enough, but it also ends with a new pair of chic, comfy, outfit-making shoes ready to go in our closet.
APPAREL
Harper's Bazaar

20 Chic Long Sleeve Dresses for Winter Weddings—and All Year Round

With more and more weddings taking place outdoors—be it for safety during the pandemic or because we're eager to get outside after so much time spent indoors—the need for long-sleeved dresses, gowns, and eveningwear is on the rise. After the Omicron spike, these are the looks worth adding to your cart as we prepare for a winter and spring of smaller guest lists, outdoor celebrating, and dinner parties al fresco in the snow. From blouson sleeves to fitted options, off-the-shoulder looks, and embellished arms, these are the chicest long-sleeved wedding guest looks to shop now.
APPAREL
ETOnline.com

Amazon's Best Deals on Designer Boots and Shoes for Winter

The winter weather is here and, lucky for us, Amazon's New Year, New You Sale has tons of discounts to get you through the season and more than a few deals on designer shoes and boots to keep you warm. Whether you have a teenager who has to have all the latest shoe styles, or you're looking for a deal on a pair of stylish kicks for yourself, we put together a list of the best deals on designer shoes and boots to kick off winter.
SHOPPING
inputmag.com

Here are the Nike Dunk sneakers dropping in 2022

As everyone sets their sights on a new year, there are a few Nike Dunk sneakers in particular that are pretty eye-catching — though with recent COVID complications and supply chain mishaps, many await an official release date. Here are some of the Women’s Exclusives, retros, collabs, and general releases coming in 2022.
APPAREL
womensrunning.com

The Best Trail Running Shoes to Train for Off-Road Adventures Right Now

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Do supply chain woes have you missing out on the latest shoe models? Don’t fret. If you’re in desperate need of a new pair of shoes to get you back out on the trails and the new styles haven’t made it to you just, we have recommendations for last year’s models that still hold up. These are the best trail running shoes from 2021 that we’re still running in.
LIFESTYLE

