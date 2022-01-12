ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janet Jackson Praises Lizzo For Helping Women Be Comfortable In Their Skin

By Kiyonna Anthony
BIN: Black Information Network
BIN: Black Information Network
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AZAJO_0djhDXwE00

Photo: Getty Images

For decades, Janet Jackson has been the pinnacle for aesthetics and beauty in the music industry. Throughout the years, the legendary pop star has been vocal about some of the challenges she's faced when it comes to beauty standards in Hollywood. These days, the timeless beauty is feeling more confident than ever, and sharing some of the wisdom she's gained along the way.

In a recent interview with Allure, Miss Jackson opened up about the challenges women face when it comes to beauty in the media and how much that has changed over the years. She also reflected on the obsessive expectation for women to be as thin as possible, telling the mag:

"But now, women are coming into their own and taking charge of their identity. They’re defining their own beauty standards."

Janet specifically praised Lizzo for helping women get "comfortable in their skin, in their size, in being full-figured.” The "Control" singer added:

“And I love that, as opposed to back in the day. You had to always be thin and always look a certain way. And now it’s all accepted, and it is all beautiful and I absolutely love that.”

Lizzo has made it a safe place for women of all ages, shapes and sizes to feel beautiful just by being their true selves. When speaking with Dove for the brand’s “Self-Esteem Project”, the "Truth Hurts" singer shared:

“I’m going to continue to live in this body and survive in this body and be happy and actually enjoy life, I need to find a way to like myself. I was body negative for a long time. It’s not a political statement. It’s just my body. When you see it, keep it pushing. Keep that same energy that you keep with all the other bodies you see. That’s what body normative really means to me"

See what else Miss Jackson had to say in the full interview here .

