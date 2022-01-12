ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Places In NoCo To Take The Betty White Challenge

Betty White was an icon for so many years. Her spunk, her attitude, and her talents were just a few of the things that allowed her to stand the test of time and be adored by millions of fans all over the world. I grew up in the 80's...

Related
959theriver.com

Wondering What Betty White Was Worth When She Died?

I mean, even the most evil person on Earth didn’t want BETTY WHITE to die. But at the same time, I’ll bet she had a lot of animal charities in her will, and they’re gonna make some bank. The website Celebrity Net Worth claims Betty was worth...
CELEBRITIES
Mega 99.3

Betty White’s Final Words Will Leave You Reeling

Betty White's final words were nothing short of heart-wrenching and heartwarming. In a new interview with Page Six, White's former Mama's Family co-star Vicki Lawrence revealed how she discovered what the Golden Girl said before she passed away. Lawrence texted her former co-star Carol Burnett after she saw the news...
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Betty White Says This Food Rule Got Her To Her 100th Birthday

Betty White is a national treasure, and her life is the kind of roadmap we should all be so lucky to emulate. As People notes, the actor and comedian will celebrate her 100th birthday in January 2022, and is still proving she's the master of comedic timing. "Betty pivots like I have never seen, making it look seamless," Sandra Bullock tells the magazine. "The rest of us just remain silent and pray we're not cut out of the scene." This legendary star is pretty much unanimously admired by her peers and anyone who has followed White's Hollywood tale.
CELEBRITIES
Betty White
thefocus.news

Are all the Golden Girls stars dead now after Betty White’s passing?

The Golden Girls starred Beatrice Arthur, Betty White, Rue McClanahan and Estelle Getty. Betty White died of natural causes just weeks before her 100th birthday – are all the key cast members of Golden Girls now dead?. Are all the Golden Girls dead now after Betty White’s passing?
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Where will Betty White be buried?

While it has not been announced where Betty White will be buried, she could be returned to her dear husband Allen Ludden’s side and be buried at Graceland Cemetery in Mineral Point, Wisconsin. The cemetery is about 50 miles southwest of Madison. The pair, who met on Password, the show that Ludden hosted, were married from 1963 until his 1981 death from stomach cancer. Ludden was just 64 when he died five days shy of the couple’s 18th wedding anniversary. White, who had been married twice before Ludden, never married again. “When you’ve had the best, who needs the rest,” White told Couric. “He was special.”
MINERAL POINT, WI
The US Sun

How many times was Betty White married?

THE BELOVED Betty White passed away just weeks before what would have been her 100th birthday. She was preceded in death by the "love of her life," Allen Ludden. Betty White was married three times. Dick Barker. Betty's first marriage was also her shortest. During World War II, Betty was...
RELATIONSHIPS
#Animals#Northern Colorado#Animal Shelters
Popculture

Betty White's Agent Gives Update on Funeral Arrangements

Ever since Betty White's death on Dec. 31, friends and fans have been sharing stories about how the Hollywood legend was just as wonderful In real life as she seemed on the silver screen. In a new update from her friend and longtime Jeff Witjas, White's low-key nature continues even after her passing with a private funeral. "The arrangements are being handled privately and that was Betty's wish," Witjas told PEOPLE. "As in life, she never wanted people to make a fuss over her."
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Did Betty White Die of Complications From the COVID-19 Booster?

Just a few weeks shy of what would have been her 100th birthday, actress Betty White died on Dec. 31, 2021 at the age of 99. "Betty died peacefully in her sleep at her home," the Golden Girls' agent told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement. Shortly after her death was announced, social media rumors arose that Betty White had actually died due to causes related to receiving a COVID-19 booster.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABC News

Betty White gives her secret for living to 100

Betty White will turn 100 on Jan. 17, and she's feeling pretty good about it. The "Golden Girls" star told People one of her secrets to aging gracefully has been maintaining her sense of optimism. Another, she joked, is keeping a special sort of diet: "I try to avoid anything...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Betty White’s 1977 Cadillac Seville Nicknamed ‘Parakeet’ Is a Classic American Ride

Betty White was an iconic figure in show business. The late actor was a star both on and off-screen for so many decades. Her warmth and talent remained steadfast over the years, which is why so many fans and colleagues have taken to social media to publicly mourn her passing in recent days. A lot is known about Betty White, but did you know her 1977 Cadillac Seville is nicknamed ‘Parakeet and is a classic American ride, Outsiders?
CELEBRITIES
WCVB

Betty White: Her life in photos

Betty White, whose television career spanned more than 80 years, has died. She was 99 years old. Look through the slideshow above to see some of the highlights of her decadeslong TV career.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Betty White’s Funeral Plans Are Being ‘Handled Privately’ After Death at 99: It Was Her ‘Wish’

Honoring her legacy. Betty White‘s loved ones have already begun to plan her memorial in the wake of her Friday, December 31, death at age 99. “The arrangements are being handled privately and that was Betty’s wish,” the actress’ agent, Jeff Witjas, noted in a statement to Us Weekly on Wednesday, January 5. “As in life, she never wanted people to make a fuss over her.”
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Beloved Actress Betty White Has Died at the Age of 99

Betty White is More Than Flawlessly Funny, She's Also a Hopeless Romantic. Betty White, best known for her portrayal of Rose Nylund on The Golden Girls, has died, according to People. The iconic comedienne was 99, just weeks shy of celebrating her 100th birthday. The Illinois born actress had an...
CELEBRITIES
