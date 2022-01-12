In Loving Memory of Barbara J. Russell

James B. Thomason a native of Oklahoma, has been involved in funeral service since the age of twelve. His interest was sparked by his mother who was a beautician at Temple Funeral Home. He worked part-time while in junior high, and after graduating from high school, attended Central State University obtaining a BA Degree in Mortuary Science in 1980. His professional affiliations and awards include: California Funeral & Embalmers Assoc., State Embalmers & Directors Assoc. of Oklahoma, Washington State Funeral Directors Assoc, National Funeral Directors Assoc., National Funeral Directors & Mortician’s Assoc., Epsilon Nu Delta Mortuary & Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternities. James has served on the Board of Directors for the WSFDA for 7 years and in 2007 he became the 1st and only African American President in State History. In 2001 he was awarded Funeral Director of the Year by WSFDA, 2007 Embalmer of the Year by Epsilon Nu Delta, and Special Service Award by the NFDA. James continued at Dayspring and Fitch for many years as the primary embalmer. He was employed at Mt. View Funeral Home in 1995 where he worked for 19 years. He also worked on call for Able TMA Mortuary and Upper Room Funeral Chapel in Tacoma, WA. In 2015 he began employment with Piper-Morley Funeral Home until his health fell victim to a mild stroke on October 31,2016. He currently serves as the head funeral director at Premire Memorial Funeral Home in Marysville, WA Celebration of his life will be held Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 4pm at Shiloh Baptist Church 1211 South I Street Tacoma, WA . Services by Scott Funeral Home.

