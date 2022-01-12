In Loving Memory of Barbara J. Russell

Please join us for a Celebration of Life, as we pay tribute to our mother Carolyn Ann Hubbard, The daughter of Mr. Lamar Victor and Ms. Naomi Riggins. A wife to Roosevelt Hubbard Jr. whom they raised their 5 children, Abby, MeChelle, Randy(deceased), Eugene, and Ginny. As well their Godson Evan Nelson and a whole tribe of honorary kids they embraced as their own, (So many we can't name them all). Surrounded by her many siblings Barbara Lon(deceased), Peggy Colbert(deceased), Elizabeth White, Calvin White(deceased) Vivian Johnson(deceased), Billy Turner, Robert Murray, Wallace Murray, Thomas Murray(deceased), Marion Murray, Theresa Murray, Bill Murray, Chris Murray, Aaron Murray(deceased). A host of nieces, nephews, and her grandchildren plus two great-grandkids.
