ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

In Loving Memory of Barbara J. Russell

pinconningjournal.com
 1 day ago

Remembering you on the first anniversary of your death. Death...

pinconningjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
mnprairieroots.com

In loving memory of Buck Burkhartzmeyer

HE WAS AMONG the most caring individuals I’ve ever met. He being Donald Burkhartzmeyer, “Buck” to those of us who considered him a friend. Buck died unexpectedly on Thursday, January 6, at the Faribault hospital. He was 97. A life-long Faribault resident, he made a major impact...
FARIBAULT, MN
Cleveland Jewish News

In loving memory of Marcia Waxman

Marcia Waxman (OB”M), a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother has passed away Dec. 30, 2021. Marcia will be remembered as a happy, young spirited and energetic person who was a wonderful mother, grandmother and wife. She was a very positive and active person who participated all her adult life in a wide range of family and community activities.
CLEVELAND, OH
thereflector.com

In loving memory of Dr. Larry Brice: 1937-2021

Dr. Larry Thomas Brice passed away in his home in Battle Ground, Washington, on Dec. 14, 2021, at the age of 84. He was born July 12, 1937, in Sidney, Montana, to Lawrence and Eloise Brice and grew up in Cottage Grove, Oregon. Larry graduated from Cottage Grove High School where he was class president and salutatorian. After high school, he attended the University of Oregon where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in history. He continued his education at the Oregon Health and Science University School of Medicine, graduating in 1964. Larry completed his residencies at OHSU and Bellevue Hospital Center in New York.
BATTLE GROUND, WA
raymondville-chronicle.com

In Loving Memory of Justin Keith Solis

Until We Meet Again We think about you always. We talk about you still. You have never been forgotten and you never will. We hold you close within our hearts and there you will remain - to walk and guide us through our lives. Until we meet again. Love, Mom, Dad, Brandon, Adele, Charley, Colt and Sissy.
OBITUARIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
Person
Kevin Love
thereflector.com

In loving memory of Teri Lynn Sund: 1956-2021

Teri Lynn Sund (McNair) was born Dec. 7, 1956, to Patsy and Richard McNair inPortland, Oregon. The family with their five children Scott(d 2007), Sue, Teri, her identical twin Keri and Lisa (d 2015)moved from Vernonia, Oregon, to Chelatchie Prairie, Washington in 1960. She attended Amboy School before moving on to high school in Battle Ground. The twin sisters were notorious for using their identical features to keep family, friends and faculty on high alert from their opportunistic ploys, with Teri generally serving as the mastermind.
BATTLE GROUND, WA
thefactsnewspaper.com

In Loving Memory of James B. Thomason

James B. Thomason a native of Oklahoma, has been involved in funeral service since the age of twelve. His interest was sparked by his mother who was a beautician at Temple Funeral Home. He worked part-time while in junior high, and after graduating from high school, attended Central State University obtaining a BA Degree in Mortuary Science in 1980. His professional affiliations and awards include: California Funeral & Embalmers Assoc., State Embalmers & Directors Assoc. of Oklahoma, Washington State Funeral Directors Assoc, National Funeral Directors Assoc., National Funeral Directors & Mortician’s Assoc., Epsilon Nu Delta Mortuary & Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternities. James has served on the Board of Directors for the WSFDA for 7 years and in 2007 he became the 1st and only African American President in State History. In 2001 he was awarded Funeral Director of the Year by WSFDA, 2007 Embalmer of the Year by Epsilon Nu Delta, and Special Service Award by the NFDA. James continued at Dayspring and Fitch for many years as the primary embalmer. He was employed at Mt. View Funeral Home in 1995 where he worked for 19 years. He also worked on call for Able TMA Mortuary and Upper Room Funeral Chapel in Tacoma, WA. In 2015 he began employment with Piper-Morley Funeral Home until his health fell victim to a mild stroke on October 31,2016. He currently serves as the head funeral director at Premire Memorial Funeral Home in Marysville, WA Celebration of his life will be held Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 4pm at Shiloh Baptist Church 1211 South I Street Tacoma, WA . Services by Scott Funeral Home.
TACOMA, WA
thefactsnewspaper.com

In Loving Memory of Mother Elinor Elizabeth Carter

Elinor Elizabeth Carter was born March 11, 1923, in Cadiz, Kentucky. She passed away in her home on December 29, 2021, at the age of 98. Elinor had been a devout member of Goodwill Missionary Baptist Church since 1970. She loved the Lord and stayed busy in servitude to the Senior Choir, Ardell Mitchel House, Feed the Hungry, Cooking, Church Tea's, Women’s Day Committee Fashion Shows, and more. Elinor was the “hostess with the mostest.” She enjoyed spending time in the kitchen preparing delicious meals and desserts for her family and friends. Her family in Pittsburgh always looked forward to her visits. Everyone would line up and wait their turn for a taste of Aunt Elinor's, melt in your mouth, scrumptious rolls. The holidays couldn't come fast enough with the anticipation of opening her gifts, which were one of her homemade, original, tasty cakes. What a baker she was! Elinor was giving and caring. She adored and valued her relationships, and her kind heart left a lasting impression on everyone who knew her.
SEATTLE, WA
thefactsnewspaper.com

In Loving Memory of Dorothy McIsaac

Dorothy McIsaac was born March 15, 1948, in Shreveport Louisiana to her beloved parents Loman and Lillian Bell. After high school Dorothy decided to relocate with her small young children to Seattle Washington. Shortly after her arrival to Seattle she bought a home on the corner of 20th and Jefferson. Dorothy was a pilar of her central area community known for her successful business our Place Clothing. She was a faithful member of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church. Dorothy was known by her family, church members, and friends as a “DIVA.” One to always be dressed in elegant clothing and flamboyant hats. Standing on the scripture of Malachi 3:17 Dorothy was a faithful tithed in her church knowing assuredly that God would open the windows of heaven.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
krtnradio.com

In Loving Memory of Dolores Josephine”Dodi” Romero

Dolores Josephine”Dodi” Romero age 53. Devoted mother, loving wife, loyal sister, adored grandmother, faithful family member & friend, unexpectedly died on Christmas Day of 2021 from injuries sustained in a car collision on Highway 82 between Detroit TX & Clarksville TX. Dodi is survived by her daughters: Charmaine...
RATON, NM
thefactsnewspaper.com

In Loving Memory of Mrs. Carolyn Ann Hubbard

Please join us for a Celebration of Life, as we pay tribute to our mother Carolyn Ann Hubbard, The daughter of Mr. Lamar Victor and Ms. Naomi Riggins. A wife to Roosevelt Hubbard Jr. whom they raised their 5 children, Abby, MeChelle, Randy(deceased), Eugene, and Ginny. As well their Godson Evan Nelson and a whole tribe of honorary kids they embraced as their own, (So many we can't name them all). Surrounded by her many siblings Barbara Lon(deceased), Peggy Colbert(deceased), Elizabeth White, Calvin White(deceased) Vivian Johnson(deceased), Billy Turner, Robert Murray, Wallace Murray, Thomas Murray(deceased), Marion Murray, Theresa Murray, Bill Murray, Chris Murray, Aaron Murray(deceased). A host of nieces, nephews, and her grandchildren plus two great-grandkids.
SEATTLE, WA
107 JAMZ

In Loving Memory Of Fellow DJ And Friend DJ Marko

I am at a total loss for words right now. Seriously. I gotta call this morning, but I just could not make sense of it. The caller said DJ Marko had just died. He was more than a local DJ, he was a brother, a friend, and most of all family. Also known as DJ Big Tyma, I met Marko about 21 years ago when we work at V107 in Westlake. Owned by Apex Broadcasting at the time, Crawfish 107.5 was just switching formats from Country music to Urban Adult Contemporary.
WESTLAKE, LA
elizabethton.com

A Life Lived: Barbara Pless was a strong, giving, and loving person

Barbara Pless’ children described her as “classy, strong, stylish, admirably smart, graceful, giving, and loving.”. “She was tough, but she was a very caring person. She loved me and my sister to the utmost, and I am sure she gave up a lot of things so that we could have or do something,” said her son, Eddie Pless.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
SheKnows

Christina Ricci Shares Rare Photo of Husband & Newborn Cleo In Heartwarming Tribute

Christina Ricci kept shocking us in 2021, between eloping and the birth of her baby girl. But she’s starting 2022 on an adorable note. On Jan 8, Ricci posted a heartwarming snapshot of her new husband Mark Hampton cradling their newborn Cleo. She posted it with the caption, “One month ago” and tagged Mark’s account. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christina Ricci (@riccigrams) It’s been a minute since we got a Cleo update and we’re obsessed because she’s the absolute cutest baby. 2021 was a crazy year for Ricci, to put it lightly. In Aug, her and longtime...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Gary Barlow shares rare photo with wife Dawn in celebration of wedding anniversary

Gary Barlow has posted a rare photo with his wife online to celebrate their wedding anniversary.The singer, 50, shared a romantic message about Dawn Andrews Barlow, whom he married 22 years ago on Wednesday (12 January).In the Instagram post, he included photos that were taken on the day he met Dawn, when she was a professional dancer, in 1988.“Happy 22nd Wedding Anniversary Mrs.B,” he wrote. “Well what a time we’ve had. So many adventures. 4 beautiful children. Here’s to the next 22 and beyond. Check out the pics of the day we first met - 1988 !!! Shocking!!!”In a more current photo, the pair can be seen raising a glass in celebration of the anniversary.The couple’s relationship began after Dawn, 52, travelled the world with Take That as a backing dancer for their 1995 tour.They married five years later and have three children together. Their fourth child, Poppy, died during birth in April 2012. Barlow most recently appeared as a judge on BBC reality show Walk the Line, which was a ratings flop for the channel.It’s also been revealed that Barlow composed the theme music for new ITV game show Ant and Dec’s Limitless Win.
RELATIONSHIPS
Hartselle Enquirer

Romager & Murphy

Ty and I met in high school. We had a music appreciation class together. All we did was laugh and cut up in class, secretly crushing on each other. After that class, we didn’t speak for many years. Later we reconnected through Facebook. I messaged him first, wishing him a happy birthday, and the rest is history.
HARTSELLE, AL
pdccourier.com

Theresa L. Henkes

Theresa Lynn Henkes, 48, of Guttenberg, formerly of Monona, died Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at Guttenberg Municipal Hospital in Guttenberg. Funeral services were Monday, Dec. 27, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Monona, conducted by Rev. Chris Podhajsky. Visitation was before services at the church. Burial was at St. Patrick...
MONONA, IA
loganhockingtimes.com

Lighting the path in memory of loved ones lost in 2021

LOGAN — Losing a loved one is very devastating, and with the COVID-19 pandemic plaguing the country the past two years, many have lost loved ones at a very young age to the dreaded disease. To help families in their grieving process, funeral homes offer their support to the families of the deceased loved one with a wide range of […]
SOCIETY
myaustinminnesota.com

Funeral announcements for 1/3/22

A Memorial Service will be held for Sharon K. Marsolek, age 82 of Austin at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 4th at the Mayer Funeral Home in Austin. There will be visitation from 9:00-11:00 a.m. the day of the service at the Mayer Funeral Home. A memorial service will be...
AUSTIN, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy