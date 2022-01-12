ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Pixar Staff Reportedly Feels About Turning Red Being Released on Disney+ Instead Of Theater

By Adreon Patterson
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

When it comes to Pixar releases coming to theaters, the studio has experienced a rough time as moviegoers remain skittish about returning to theaters. After Soul and Luca sidestepped cinemas for Disney+, fans and Pixar were hoping Turning Red would mark the studio’s anticipated return to movie theaters. That was until...

#Disney Pixar#Disney Studios#Theaters#Turning Red#The House Of Mouse#Covid#Omicron
CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

