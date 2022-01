'Watch out single-use, we're coming for you.' is the motto of the company that promoter AEG Presents is getting behind. We're all pretty comfortable with the whole recycling thing, but how about re-using a cup that was full of beer that someone was drinking while at a Bon Jovi show? I have a few friends that are, especially these days, are big germaphobes. I wonder how this will sit with them.

COLORADO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO