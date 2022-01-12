ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here We Go Again: Empty Store Shelves Are Back

By 6 hours ago
cbslocal.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBut unlike the toilet paper shortage at...

losangeles.cbslocal.com

WTAX

Four reasons you’re seeing empty grocery store shelves

You may have noticed grocery store shelves are looking rather empty lately. There are four reasons why this is happening: 1) the virus surge—the omicron variant means stores have more work to do from deep cleaning to enforcing mask policies, just as more staff members are calling out due to illness and quarantine; 2) winter weather- sweeping weather systems have made road conditions difficult in many parts of the country over the last two weeks, which means people in the affected areas bought up certain items before storms hit, and that weather has delayed delivery to grocery stores around the country; 3) supply chain snarls—it’s not just about shipping containers out at sea, as production has slowed on many of the goods that the United States imports, and 4) many people are eating at home- this means grocery stores are facing higher demand, and are struggling to stay stocked. (Yahoo)
KIRO 7 Seattle

Empty grocery stores shelves spotted across Puget Sound

Grocery shopping throughout Puget Sound has been more difficult in recent weeks as the area is still recovering from the Christmas Weekend Storm. “This is actually the third store I’ve been to tonight trying to find some pasta,” says John Jamison of Seattle, as he walks into Marketime Foods in Fremont.
fox5dc.com

Empty grocery store shelves could take months to get restocked

Grocery store shelves are empty yet again, and it could reportedly be months before they’re restocked. Industry insiders say the supply chain struggle is not a quick fix thanks to labor shortages and inflation. Some grocery stores reportedly turning to off brands to keep up with stock. FOX 5...
CNBC

How to walk out of the grocery store with a smaller bill

Rising prices are hitting almost every aisle in supermarkets across the U.S. The cost of steaks soared by 25% between November 2020 and November 2021, while eggs and fish were up 8%, to cite just a few examples. If the increased costs have you worried, here are some money-saving tips.
foxbaltimore.com

Empty grocery store shelves seen around Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — FOX45 News viewers have seen a disturbing trend around Baltimore - empty grocery store shelves. Viewers sent us photos from multiple grocery stores, mainly Giant, but not exclusively. Inside, shoppers found sections of the store either mostly or completely empty. We asked Giant Food what was...
CBS New York

COVID, Supply Chain & Weather Issues Causing Some Empty Shelves At Grocery Stores In Tri-State Area

RAMSEY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — If you’ve gone grocery shopping lately and noticed some empty shelves, you are not alone. Stores large and small are having some trouble keeping shelves stocked. To be clear, this is not like the bad old days we all remember from early in the pandemic. Most store shelves CBS2’s Nick Caloway found were well-stocked, but customers have noticed some empty shelves, too. “Some of the water was missing last time. Some of the cereals were missing,” one customer said. “The Perdue chicken, some of the pasta,” Mahwah resident John Dolan said. “Salsa, I couldn’t get,” one woman said. Don’t panic — there’s...
WINKNEWS.com

Empty shelves plague many Southwest Florida grocery stores

More and more money is flying out of your wallet to put food on the table, but only if you can find the food. Grocery store aisles are littered with patches of bare shelves. The times that are left behind are expensive and that’s at Walmart, Publix, Target and stores across Southwest Florida.
CBS Boston

Milton Grocer Blames Omicron Variant For Empty Shelves, Price Increases

MILTON (CBS) – A lap around the grocery store and you may have noticed some bare shelves. One local grocer believes the contagious Omicron variant is to blame. “There are less things on the shelves when you’re looking for specific stuff,” said shopper Lisa Maki. Supply shortages vary from store to store. From fresh produce to poultry, some everyday items are temporarily out of stock. “Cereal, a lot of dried goods,” said shopper Johanna Lane. “Lots of things for the kids.” Michael Mignosa, co-owner of Fruit Center Marketplace in Milton, told WBZ-TV that a surge in COVID-19 cases is delaying shipments. “Because of warehouse shortages,...
95.3 The Bear

Don’t Buy These Items At Walmart

Here are the top 5 items consumer watchdogs suggest we NOT buy at Walmart. The reasons not to buy vary from price to quality. It's not the taste that’s the problem. It’s the price. Walmart sells peanut butter at a higher price than other stores. The difference isn't huge but will add up over a period of time.
Mashed

TikTok Reveals Large Rats In This Popular Grocery Store Chain

Do you know what doesn't make a good advertisement for a store? Rats. Do you know what one Kroger apparently has? Rats. More specifically, at least one location of the popular grocery chain has at least one rat, according to a TikTok video from December 22. In the video, we see someone holding a rubbish bin, trying to corner a rat scurrying over a display of turkeys. After a few seconds, the critter jumps out of the poultry bin to investigate other parts of the store. Over the scene, text reads "It's the big ass rats in Kroger tho!!" As of writing, the video has been watched 5.6 million times.
Mashed

Throw Your Cheese Away Immediately If You Notice This

Just because you spot a bit of mold on your cheese doesn't automatically mean you should toss it in the trash, but it is important to know when to cut your losses. According to the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, "mold is sometimes intentionally added to many cheeses as part of the ripening process." Think blue cheese and gorgonzola. Deciding what to save and what to discard depends more on the type of cheese involved. Business Insider explains that "when it comes to cheese, perishability has a lot to do with the moisture it contains."
Mashed

The 14 Best Food Deals At Dollar Tree

When it comes to saving money on food, Dollar Tree is one destination you don't want to miss. They stock a number of name-brand and private-label items that are a steal at the price point of just one dollar. Of course, Dollar Tree has been making waves in the news lately because of their upcoming price hike to $1.25, so you can expect all of these items to cost 25 cents more in the near future (via MarketWatch). Even at a slightly higher price, there are still tons of excellent deals to be had.
98.7 WFGR

If These Cookies Are So Popular, Why Does Nobody Eat Them?

Snowball cookies are supposed to be Michigan's "most popular Christmas cookie" according to Google Trends. But here at in our office, they sit untouched for weeks. USA Today poured through Google data to see which Christmas cookies are exceptionally popular in each state. And Snowball Cookies are supposed to be...
