Vidant Health has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations over the past month. The hospital system said it saw a 191% increase in the weekly average COVID cases in the region between Nov. 28 and Dec. 28, as well as a 128% increase in the total number of COVID-positive inpatients across the system in that same time frame, with the vast majority of those patients being unvaccinated.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO