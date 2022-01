Quality Journalism for Critical Times For all that Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state’s Republican leaders play up their “freedom” agenda at the expense of COVID-19 mitigation, an average Floridian might conclude the coronavirus isn’t such a big deal anymore. So why are the state House and Senate advancing legislation extending the liability shield enacted last year, to protect health […] The post Lawmakers move to extend protections for health providers against COVID lawsuits appeared first on Florida Phoenix.

