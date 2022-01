Novak Djokovic is stepping up his preparations for the Australian Open after winning his fight with the nation’s government over his visa - for now, at least. Minister for Immigration Alex Hawke is still considering the possibility of “a personal power of cancellation”, a move which could yet drag on for several days.The world number one took part in a training session at the Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday that was shrouded in secrecy after tournament organisers closed the doors to the practice and cut the live stream of the court. Tennis Australia later released video of the session...

IMMIGRATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO