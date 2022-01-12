ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Violet Skies finds an alt-pop rhythm to looking up exes on ‘The Internet’

By Michael O'Connor Marotta
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve all done it: It’s late at night, you can’t sleep, and you’ve exhausted all far corners of the internet. Suddenly something innocent enough — a song on a TikTok clip, a casual reference in someone’s Insta story, a meme RT’d — brings back a flood of memories of that ex....

wmagazine.com

Cher and Saweetie Are the Perfect Odd Couple in Their MAC Campaign

In an odd couple no one saw coming, Saweetie and Cher have united as the stars of MAC Cosmetics’s latest campaign. “I was always Cher but didn’t have the luxury of make-up at four,” the 75-year-old icon wrote on Instagram, noting that she’s joined the 25-year-old as brand ambassador of the beauty giant. “Now I have MAC 🥳💄💅💃💋.” Naturally, she also posted several singular tweets about the coming together with the rapper (whom she’s either mistaken the name of or given a nickname). “Saweet Is so cool,” Cher wrote. “When We Filmed We Were Nonstop Talking,But What Mesmerized Me,Besides Her Beauty, Acting,& Style [were] HER FINGERNAILS.”
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Adele surprises fans with music video announcement in show-stopping new look

Adele is entering 2022 more galvanized and ready than ever, as evidenced by her latest social media post which left fans ecstatic. The British songstress shared a short clip where she revealed that she was starting the year off with a bang, that being a new music video. She announced...
MUSIC
rollingout.com

Legendary DJ Kay Slay on life support

The rap world is throwing its support behind legendary New York deejay Kay Slay, who is now on life support. Music producer and manager Wack 100 informed his 350K followers on Instagram that Kay Slay has been in the hospital for the past two weeks after contracting the novel coronavirus. Wack conveyed that Slay’s condition has deteriorated steadily and he has been placed on a ventilator and asks for fans’ prayers.
CELEBRITIES
Diana Ross
GeekTyrant

A Paper Engineer Creates Clever Pop-Up Cards Inspired By Popular Internet Memes

Paper Engineer Paul DeGraff a.k.a. PaperPaul has made a collection of several fun and clever pop-up cards that are inspired by some of the popular memes from the Internet. Some of these are really cool and amusing and I wish you could buy some of them, but due to copyright issues, most of them are not for sale. But, they’re still fun to look at!
INTERNET
vanyaland.com

DYLYN owns the underworld on stormy new single ‘Hellbound’

It’s been a while since we’re heard a tune that sounds like a roaring motorcycle ride right through the gates of hell — probably because life above the underworld has been tortuous enough these past few years. But DYLYN’s revving her engine with impatience, ready to descend into the flames with her new single “Hellbound,” a whisky-soaked stampede towards Old Scratch himself.
MUSIC
#Violet Skies#Alt#Tiktok#Welsh
vanyaland.com

Catherine Moan cracks a can of synth-pop ‘Soda Pop’

Last year we noted Catherine Moan as one of our new favorite music discoveries. The Philadelphia-based electronic-pop artist crashed our pink pages in April with a sterling — and timely — cover of Depeche Mode’s “Fools”, and picked up further allure and appeal with the bouncy “Drop It!” a few months later. Today (January 11), her September 2021 record Chain Reaction is getting the extended cassette release treatment from her label, Born Losers Records (home to Korine, Johnny Dynamite, and others), and part of the expanded razzle n’ dazzle is inclusion of the Mode cover and a delectable new track called “Soda Pop.”
MUSIC
pdxpipeline.com

Win Tickets ($36): EXES @ Lola’s Room | Pop, Acoustic, Surf Rock

7PM Doors, 8PM Show | $15 ADV, $18 Doors | All Ages. Imbued with sentimentality and inspired by the people, places and things in their lives, EXES – fronted by Allie McDonald and producer Mike Derenzo – invite listeners into the whimsically romantic world of their design. In late summer and fall of 2019, EXES played a handful of shows supporting Yoke Lore and SYML, respectively. In November 2019, EXES played and sold out their first headline show (at LA’s The Echo). Since then, they’ve released an emotional duet with Petey titled “Bloodoath”, a delicate alternative pop EP titled Nothing Ever Ends, and a collaborative cover of Dashboard Confessional’s single “Don’t Wait” (featuring 2020 vocals from frontman Chris Carrabba). In late 2020, they also saw Kelly Clarkson cover their song “Cain” on The Kelly Clarkson Show, and saw a ‘Behind The Song’ TikTok segment shoot up to 250k views in a matter of a few days (the segment shares the backstory of “Cain”). EXES – known for their sweet indie-pop sensibilities heard on “Cain” (15.5M Spotify streams) and “Taxi” (12.8M) – are now turning the page on their previous chapter, and returning to the indie rock and alternative sound they grew up on. The duo’s early 2022 LP Don’t Give Up On Me Now will be released via Independent (KYLE, Yuna, Between Friends).
PORTLAND, OR
vanyaland.com

Enter the mind of Ye in the ‘jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy’ teaser

One of the most interesting premieres at this year’s Sundance is Coodie & Chike’s jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, which is a 270-minute documentary following the rise of Kanye West from Chicago kid with dreams and a chip on his shoulder to the mega-wattage superstar that we all know him as now. It’s being released in three parts, given that a runtime like that would make even the strongest bladder explode, and Netflix dropped a teaser for the project on Monday so you can just get your first look at it. And, well, it looks pretty damn cool, if we do say so ourselves.
MOVIES
Flick Filosopher

Don’t Look Up movie review: is the sky falling? (#Netflix)

I’m “biast” (pro): mostly like Adam McKay’s brand of satire; love the cast; incredibly worried about global warming. A few years ago, in 2015, filmmaker Adam McKay released a movie called The Big Short, about the unsexy math nerds who predicted, in the early 2000s, the collapse of collateralized-debt-obligations “market” that caused the 2008 financial crisis. The movie focuses in part on their frustrations in being ignored, in some cases actively treated as literally insane, for trying to point out the huge problems with our economy and the crash that was inevitably coming, and soon.
MOVIES
Variety

Cat Power Captivates With ‘Covers,’ Barely Recognizable Songs by Frank Ocean, Bob Seger, Billie Holiday, More: Album Review

Indie icon Cat Power — a.k.a. Chan Marshall — has been releasing fine albums of original material for more than 25 years, but imaginative covers have always been a big part of her sound: Her sparse debut LP, “Dear Sir,” which featured a song written by Tom Waits and one by This Kind of Punishment, set the mold for a carefully curated mixture of classic and contemporary tracks written by others. “Covers” is actually Marshall’s third all-covers album. She released “The Covers Album” in and “Jukebox” in 2008, the latter arriving in the wake of “The Greatest,” the most commercially successful...
MUSIC
Variety

Watch Frank Ocean’s Gorgeous Performance of ‘Nikes’ — Without Vocal Effects

Late Thursday night, a workaholic friend who’d promised to finally take a real vacation texted a series of photos of herself on a sun-kissed beach, enjoying exotic drinks and a tropical sunset. “You proud of me?” she wrote, then followed immediately with the real topic that brought her out of her vacation reverie: “Why is Frank Ocean trending?” Hm, probably people belatedly realizing that Ocean, whose Coachella headlining slot was originally scheduled for 2020 but postponed by the pandemic, won’t be playing the festival until 2023 — but there was another, even better reason: A version of him singing “Nikes” —...
MUSIC
Hypebae

Cher and Saweetie Challenge the Norm With MAC Cosmetics

To kick off its new campaign “Challenge Accepted,” MAC Cosmetics has partnered with music superstars Cher and Saweetie. Cher hinted at the exciting collaboration in an enticing tweet last summer. As two norm-defying pop icons, this unexpected duo perfectly embodies the beloved makeup brand’s commitment to performance. These...
MAKEUP
SFGate

Mariah Carey and Adele Keep Their Singles and Album Crowns in First Charts of 2022

The first U.S. chart news of 2022 finds that we haven’t actually gone out with the old and in with the new. Adele comes into the year still on top of the Billboard 200 album chart, as she probably will be for at least one more week… and Mariah Carey enters it still commanding the Hot 100, as she probably won’t again till next December.
MUSIC
Billboard

Britney Spears Celebrates Drinking Her First Glass of Red Wine in 13 Years: ‘That’s Long Enough!’

Britney Spears is celebrating her ability to indulge in some leisure activities, including drinking her first glass of red wine in 13 years. The 40-year-old pop superstar was under a court-ordered conservatorship the last 13 years before it finally came to an end in November. The legal arrangement, brought on by her father, Jamie Spears, controlled many aspects of her life and career, “…from whom she dated to the color of her kitchen cabinets,” according to court records that showed how the singer had been quietly advocating for the end of the conservatorship for years. In her latest Instagram post on Wednesday (Jan. 5), Spears relished in her newfound freedom and how Madonna‘s music allowed her to do so.
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

50 Cent Reveals His Celebrity Crush As He Ponders New Show: 'She Was Just It'

50 Cent may be in a relationship with Cuban Linx, but an old crush refuses to die. On Tuesday (December 21), the television mogul shared a throwback photo of five members of The Cosby Show cast, which included Phylicia Rashad, the family matriarch. At the same time, he pondered doing an updated version of the classic sitcom.
TV & VIDEOS

