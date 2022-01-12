Violet Skies finds an alt-pop rhythm to looking up exes on ‘The Internet’

7PM Doors, 8PM Show | $15 ADV, $18 Doors | All Ages. Imbued with sentimentality and inspired by the people, places and things in their lives, EXES – fronted by Allie McDonald and producer Mike Derenzo – invite listeners into the whimsically romantic world of their design. In late summer and fall of 2019, EXES played a handful of shows supporting Yoke Lore and SYML, respectively. In November 2019, EXES played and sold out their first headline show (at LA’s The Echo). Since then, they’ve released an emotional duet with Petey titled “Bloodoath”, a delicate alternative pop EP titled Nothing Ever Ends, and a collaborative cover of Dashboard Confessional’s single “Don’t Wait” (featuring 2020 vocals from frontman Chris Carrabba). In late 2020, they also saw Kelly Clarkson cover their song “Cain” on The Kelly Clarkson Show, and saw a ‘Behind The Song’ TikTok segment shoot up to 250k views in a matter of a few days (the segment shares the backstory of “Cain”). EXES – known for their sweet indie-pop sensibilities heard on “Cain” (15.5M Spotify streams) and “Taxi” (12.8M) – are now turning the page on their previous chapter, and returning to the indie rock and alternative sound they grew up on. The duo’s early 2022 LP Don’t Give Up On Me Now will be released via Independent (KYLE, Yuna, Between Friends).

