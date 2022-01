CHICAGO (CBS)– After five days of no classes at the Chicago Public Schools, amid a dispute between the district and the Chicago Teachers Union over a return to in-person learning, students returned to classrooms on Wednesday. CBS 2’s Asal Rezaei reports the return to class came after CPS and CTU on Monday reached a tentative agreement on COVID-19 safety protocols, though the deal still must be approved by the union’s rank-and-file membership. At Carl Schurz High School in Irving Park, students said they were highly anticipating coming back to classrooms on Wednesday, after being remote for five days. Many of them are...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO