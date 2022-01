In 2004, a young powerhouse by the name of Jennifer Hudson blew judges away in an audition for Season 3 of American Idol. Her cover of Aretha Franklin’s “Share Your Love with Me” not only stunned viewers nationwide, but grabbed the attention of Franklin herself. Yet it was the Idol alumna’s subsequent Oscar-winning performance in Dreamgirls that earned her the Queen of Soul’s respect. The two developed a close relationship based on undeniable similarities in their life experiences. Hudson was told by Idol judge Simon Cowell that she was “out of her depth” before placing seventh in the competition, but she managed to break through on her own terms. She went on to win an Oscar, a Grammy, and an Emmy—which is certainly one way to prove the naysayers wrong.

