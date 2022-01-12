AI-Enabled Reverse Logistics Solution Reduces Re-Sale Processing Time

The highly mature computer vision AI platform is intuitive to use and easy to deploy optimizing visual tasks in a wide range of industries. SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 12, 2022 /CNW/ -- After recent analysis of the global Computer Vision industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Cogniac with the 2021 Global Entrepreneurial Company of the Year Award for Computer Vision. The company develops easily deployable, cost-effective, and highly customizable Computer Vision solutions, enabling widespread commercial adoption across different industries. The Computer Vision platform is capable of ingesting video and images from virtually any visual inspection task. Tracking, detecting, comparing, contrasting and assessing product quality changes for analysis at a global enterprise scale. Computer Vision systems are used in manufacturing and industrial environments such as automotive and mill and mining, where they increase quality and reduce cost. Such systems are also used for asset inspection, tracking, and management in transportation including railways and trucking, and in various logistics, government, and safety/security applications.

