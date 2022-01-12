ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester City Exceed Manchester United's Total Operating Revenue By €87 MILLION Margin

By Srinivas Sadhanand
CityXtra
 1 day ago
Manchester City have built a reputation for being one of the most business-savvy clubs in the world over the course of the past few years.

On the pitch, the Premier League champions have been renowned for making smart signings to fit the long-term vision of the club - such as Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane and Ruben Dias in the past few seasons.

Off the pitch, the City Football Group holds stakes in nine different clubs across various leagues, playing a major role in expanding Manchester City's global reach as a brand - a strategy that inspired the recent Southampton takeover plan.

As per a new report by the Athletic, relaying information provided by KPMG, Manchester City ‘overtook’ rivals Manchester United in terms of revenue for the ‘first time’ in their history last season.

It has been reported that in terms of total operating revenue, Manchester City recorded €644 million, in contrast to Manchester United’s €557 million - a staggering €87 million difference between both Manchester clubs.

Considering Manchester United have been regarded as one of the biggest clubs in the world for a number of years, Manchester City’s superior revenue is a reality check of the better-run club in the city, from both a business and sporting perspective.

After all, Manchester City have won three Premier League titles, four Carabao Cups and one FA Cup in the past five seasons, as opposed to their local rivals who have not won a piece of silverware since 2017.

The numbers simply do not lie, as they suggest which club in Manchester is built to sustain their success out of the two at this present moment.

Community Policy