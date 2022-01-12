ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Grains lower, livestock mixed.

 1 day ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were lower on Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar....

agfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Soybeans Higher, Wheat Lower After USDA Reports

March soybeans closed up 12 3/4 cents Wednesday after USDA cut the crop estimates for Brazil and Argentina. March KC wheat closed down 13 3/4 cents and other wheats were also lower after USDA raised the U.S. ending stocks estimate a little more than expected. March corn closed down 2...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Futures Lower Ahead of Reports

Corn futures are 2 to 3 cents lower at midday Wednesday; soybean futures are 4 to 6 cents lower; wheat futures are 4 to 8 cents lower. Corn futures are 2 to 3 cents lower at midday Wednesday with trade working around $6.00 nearby with pre-report position squaring likely to continue until 11 a.m. CST. Ethanol margins will continue to be squeezed by tepid short-term demand with production off 42,000 barrels per day (bpd), with a near record stocks build of 1.552 million barrels. Basis should remain rangebound to slightly weaker in the short term with warmer midweek weather to help movement.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Corn, Soybean Futures Higher, Wheat Mixed

Corn futures are 3 to 4 cents higher at midday Friday; soybean futures are 23 to 24 cents higher; wheat futures are 6 cents lower to 4 cents higher. Corn futures are 3 to 4 cents higher at midday with trade holding above $6.00 with early weakness giving way to buying again with spillover support from the soybeans. Ethanol margins are fading with lower ethanol premiums as demand is soft to start the year.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Ag Markets Sharply Lower Ahead of Exports

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: March corn is down 2 1/4 cents per bushel, March soybeans are down 15 3/4 cents, and March KC wheat is down 8 3/4 cents. Grain markets are sharply weaker overnight, taking no direction from the stronger energy sector. Minneapolis wheat and soy meal are leading losses overnight. Minneapolis is caught in a liquidation trend while meal is only one day removed from contract highs.
INDUSTRY
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Cattle Still Sour About Grain Market’s Rally

Some cash cattle trade has been reported in the South at steady prices, but Northern cattle are trading steady to $1.00 lower than last week. Cattle contracts are still licking their wounds from Tuesday’s aggressive jump in the grain markets. The cash cattle market has begun to trade and packers have purchased cattle steady to $1.00 lower than last week’s average. While the cattle complex may be suffering, lean hog futures are rallying as support bolsters the market from nearly every aspect.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Mixed Trade Overnight

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: March corn is down 1 1/2 cents per bushel, March soybeans are up 2 1/2 cents, and March KC wheat is down 8 cents. CME Globex Recap: Grain markets are mixed with corn and wheat lower while the soy complex is also mixed with soybeans and oil higher while meal trades lower. Wheat markets look especially vulnerable to additional weakness if row crops aren’t going to do the heavy lifting to the upside.
INDUSTRY
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Close: Contracts Finish Mixed

Heading into Tuesday’s trade, the livestock market is hoping to know feedlot’s asking prices for the week. It was a mixed day for the livestock complex as the cattle contracts saw little interest, but the lean hog market was able to close mostly higher. With the onset of Prop 12, we weren’t sure how things were going to fare in the hog market come Monday.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Lower as New Year Approaches

March soybeans fell 30 1/4 cents and March Minneapolis wheat was down 17 1/2 cents, the top percentage losers among Thursday’s grain-related trade. Soybean prices were hurt by reports of rain in Parana, Brazil, and a second consecutive new marketing year low of soybean export sales in Thursday morning’s report.
MARKETS
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Contracts Trade Mixed Into Afternoon

The livestock complex is trading in a mixed manner into Thursday afternoon as many traders are already checking out for the long weekend. It’s a mixed market environment for the livestock sector as the feeder cattle contracts trade higher but the live cattle and lean hog contracts both venture lower. The market isn’t likely to see a lot more support develop until next week as traders step out early for the long weekend.
AGRICULTURE
MarketWatch

Wheat futures decline as USDA says U.S. sales continue to be 'sluggish'; corn futures also fall

Wheat futures eyed their first loss in four sessions on Wednesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture lifted its forecast on U.S. ending stocks and said domestic wheat sales and shipments "continue to be sluggish as U.S. wheat remains uncompetitive in several markets." The USDA raised the domestic ending stocks forecast for the 2021/2022 marketing year by 30 million bushels to 628 million bushels. Still, the figure is down 26% from last year and the lowest level since 2013/2014, the government agency said. March wheat was down 14 cents, or 1.8%, at $7.56 1/4 a bushel, following three consecutive session gains, FactSet data show. Corn futures, meanwhile, declined as the USDA raised its domestic production estimate for the 2021/2022 marketing year by 53 million bushels to 15.1 billion bushels and lowered its forecast for U.S. corn exports by 75 million bushels to 2.425 billion bushels. March corn fell 5 1/2, or 0.9%, to trade at $5.95 1/2 bushel, with prices for the most-active contract on track to settle at their lowest since Jan. 3, FactSet data show.
AGRICULTURE
stjosephpost.com

USDA: Corn and soybean production up in 2021

Increased acreage and higher yields for corn and soybeans led to record high soybean production and near-record high corn production, according to the 2021 Crop Production Annual Summary. U.S. corn growers produced 15.1 billion bushels, up seven percent from 2020 and the second-highest on record. Corn yield in the United...
AGRICULTURE

