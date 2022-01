DeLand, FL - The portal to Volusia County's Emergency Rental Assistance program closed 36 minutes after it opened on Wednesday at 9 a.m. A woman who has received the assistance previously applied again on Wednesday because she still doesn't have a job. Kathy Peebles said she came down with COVID in 2020 and missed four weeks of work. "COVID kind of affected the job. Then I was sick. I lost my position to move up in the company while I was out. I've been without income since the job loss. I was on unemployment for a while and of course, that all stopped. I'm steady looking for work."

