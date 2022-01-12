International Finals Rodeo

2022 Official Rules Lone Star Rodeo Ticket Giveaway. No purchase necessary. Must be 18 years or older to enter. Void where prohibited by law. Odds of winning depend on number of entries received. Register to win by going to 47abc.com, click on “Contest” tab, click on “Lone Star Rodeo” and complete and submit the form or mail a postcard including your name, address, phone number and e-mail address to: Lone Star Rodeo Contest, 47 ABC, PO Box 4009, Salisbury, MD 21803. Entries will be accepted beginning Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 9am and end at 12:00pm on Wednesday, January 19, 2022. One entry per person is allowed. Four (4) individual winners will be chosen in a random drawing to win a Family Four-Pack (four (4) tickets) to the Friday, January 21, 2022 show of Lone Star Rodeo to be held at the Wicomico Civic Center, Salisbury, Maryland. Winners will be notified by phone and/or email. Each prize pack is valued at $80 as set by the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center. Prize must be picked up with valid ID at the 47 ABC office (202 West Main Street, Salisbury, MD 21801) by 12 Noon on Thursday, January 20, 2022, or prize may be forfeited, unless prior arrangements are made with 47 ABC to pick up at “Will Call” at the Wicomico Civic Center Box Office.

SALISBURY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO