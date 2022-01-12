ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
International Finals Rodeo

By Mary Gibbons
cbs7.com

Slack Competition at the Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Today was the slack competition at the Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo and the competition was high. “It’s always tough here all the best guys in the world are here this weekend kind of to start the year. This is kind of the one that kind of gets the year kicked off so every guy is here to try and get some money won to try to get qualified for Las Vegas,” said Clay Smith a team roper competitor.
ODESSA, TX
centralfloridalifestyle.com

Suhls Rodeo Lives On

Jed Suhl, Meeting Facilitator, Executive Coach and Team Building & Rodeo Entertainment Producer for Suhls Rodeo has been in the rodeo business his whole life. His love and passion for rodeos was first influenced by his late father Gary Suhl. “The reason I got into rodeo is because I was...
KISSIMMEE, FL
myfoxzone.com

How to buy tickets to the Houston Rodeo

HOUSTON — There's been a lot of buzz around the entertainment lineup for this year's Houston Rodeo and you'll get your chance to buy tickets this Thursday, Jan. 13. From country and Christian to hip pop and pop, the 2022 Houston Rodeo lineup offers something for everyone. The three...
HOUSTON, TX
wbwn.com

Cody Johnson Says Opening Houston Rodeo is a Challenge

Country music singer-songwriter Cody Johnson says that he looks at headlining opening night of the Houston Rodeo as a challenge he is willing to accept. “Historically that’s not a very good day as far as attendance. So I was a little reluctant until I found out that George Strait and Garth Brooks are the only two artists to ever sell out opening day of Rodeo Houston … And I’m just like challenge accepted! I want my name right there next to those guys so hopefully we sell it out and be a lot of fun.”
HOUSTON, TX
WMDT.com

2022 Lone Star Rodeo Ticket Giveaway

2022 Official Rules Lone Star Rodeo Ticket Giveaway. No purchase necessary. Must be 18 years or older to enter. Void where prohibited by law. Odds of winning depend on number of entries received. Register to win by going to 47abc.com, click on “Contest” tab, click on “Lone Star Rodeo” and complete and submit the form or mail a postcard including your name, address, phone number and e-mail address to: Lone Star Rodeo Contest, 47 ABC, PO Box 4009, Salisbury, MD 21803. Entries will be accepted beginning Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 9am and end at 12:00pm on Wednesday, January 19, 2022. One entry per person is allowed. Four (4) individual winners will be chosen in a random drawing to win a Family Four-Pack (four (4) tickets) to the Friday, January 21, 2022 show of Lone Star Rodeo to be held at the Wicomico Civic Center, Salisbury, Maryland. Winners will be notified by phone and/or email. Each prize pack is valued at $80 as set by the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center. Prize must be picked up with valid ID at the 47 ABC office (202 West Main Street, Salisbury, MD 21801) by 12 Noon on Thursday, January 20, 2022, or prize may be forfeited, unless prior arrangements are made with 47 ABC to pick up at “Will Call” at the Wicomico Civic Center Box Office.
SALISBURY, MD
cbs7.com

Open roping at Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Today was the open team jackpot roping at the Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo. Tommy Zant is on the team roping committee and he said they have been doing this roping for about 27 years. There were around 105 teams in the open roping for this year’s Super Tuesday.
ODESSA, TX
cw39.com

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo tickets are on sale

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Tickets for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo will go on sale this Thursday at 10 a.m. An online waiting room opens 30 minutes before sales go live. The tickets are sold through AXS Ticketing via rodeohouston.com. Here are some of the things you need to...
HOUSTON, TX

