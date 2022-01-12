ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Boris Johnson apologizes for attending garden party during lockdown

By Associated Press
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hShRm_0djgvlql00
Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes a statement ahead of Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons, London, on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. House of Commons/PA via AP

LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Boris Johnson apologized Wednesday for attending a garden party during Britain’s first coronavirus lockdown, but brushed aside opposition demands that he resign for breaching the rules his own government had imposed on the nation.

The apology, which stopped short of admitting wrongdoing, was Johnson’s attempt to assuage a tide of anger from the public and politicians after repeated accusations he and his staff flouted pandemic restrictions by socializing when it was banned.

The most recent scandal could become a tipping point for a leader who has weathered a series of other storms, with some members of Johnson’s Conservative Party saying he must quit if he broke the rules.

Trying to calm the furor, Johnson acknowledged for the first time Wednesday that he went to a May 2020 garden party at his Downing Street office, though he said that he had considered it a work event to thank staff for their efforts during the pandemic.

“I want to apologize. … With hindsight, I should have sent everyone back inside,” Johnson told lawmakers during the weekly Prime Minister’s Questions session in the House of Commons.

An invitation to “bring your own booze” to a “socially distanced drinks” gathering was emailed to about 100 government staff by a senior prime ministerial aide — though Johnson’s office says he did not receive it.

Opponents and allies alike have been demanding Johnson come clean about the party, held when Britons were barred by law from meeting more than one person outside their households to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The gathering happened as millions were cut off from family and friends, and even barred from visiting dying relatives in hospitals.

Johnson said he understood the rage of people who “have made extraordinary sacrifices over the past 18 months … at the thought that people in Downing Street were not following those rules” — though he didn’t explicitly admit that he had broken any rules.

Johnson has previously said he and his staff followed the rules at all times.

He urged people to await the conclusions of an investigation by senior civil servant Sue Gray into several alleged parties by government staff. He said Gray would deliver “the full facts” in her report, expected by the end of the month.

Opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer said the British public thought Johnson was “lying through his teeth.”

“His defense … that he didn’t realize he was at a party is so ridiculous that it’s actually offensive to the British public,” Starmer said. “He’s finally been forced to admit what everyone knew, that when the whole country was locked down he was hosting boozy parties in Downing Street. Is he now going to do the decent thing and resign?”

Johnson did not resign, and Wednesday’s apology buys him some time to regain control. But his fate is now in the hands of Gray, a veteran civil servant with a reputation as a straight shooter.

The scandal dubbed “partygate” adds to a mounting list of troubles for Johnson, who already faced accusations that his Conservative government flouted pandemic rules at other times, by hosting garden gatherings, Christmas get-togethers and office quiz nights in Downing Street, which is both the prime minister’s home and his office. He is also facing disquiet after allegations of financial and ethical misconduct against him and his government.

In Parliament on Wednesday, a string of opposition lawmakers accused Johnson of lawbreaking, lying and debasing his office.

Labour lawmaker Chris Bryant said Johnson’s claim that he did not realize he was at a party was not believable.

“How stupid does the prime minister think the British people are?” Bryant asked.

Johnson can shrug off opposition criticisms — as he has during previous scandals — since his Conservatives have an 80-seat majority in the House of Commons. More worryingly for the prime minister, many members of his own party are increasingly concerned about his judgment and leadership.

The Conservatives picked Johnson as leader in 2019 for his upbeat manner and popular touch, despite the serial allegations of rule-bending and dishonesty that have followed him through his twin careers as journalist and politician. The choice appeared vindicated when he led the party to a big election win in December that year.

But support inside the party is being eroded by discontent over continuing pandemic restrictions, which some Conservatives view as draconian, and the growing list of scandals. The question now is whether “partygate” might be a scandal too far.

The Conservatives have a history of ousting leaders if they become a liability — and a recent surprising loss in a special election for a district the party held for more than a century has increased their jitters.

Veteran Conservative legislator Christopher Chope said Johnson’s apology had helped reassure the party.

“I think this apology has bought some time, and we will see what happens,” he said.

But another senior Conservative lawmaker, Roger Gale, said Johnson had “misled the House” with previous denials of partygoing.

“Politically the prime minister is a dead man walking,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Voices: Sue Gray ultimately reports to Boris Johnson – why is she investigating him?

Why is someone who ultimately reports to Boris Johnson investigating him? Sue Gray, looking into so-called partygate, is routinely portrayed as a bureaucratic Rottweiler, someone who’d chew Johnson’s knackers off if she found he’d been misbehaving – but is that really true? Or, rather, will the public ever believe it?For all her undoubted personal qualities (and she is a professional), the power dynamic in such a highly charged situation surely cannot be completely discounted. It seems to me that anyone asked to see if there’s anything their boss has done that might end their boss’ career is placed in...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Roger Gale
Person
Christopher Chope
Person
Chris Bryant
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

No 10 insists Cabinet behind Johnson as PM faces calls to quit over drinks party

Coronavirus lockdown rules had been “very hard for people to obey”, a Cabinet minister said as allies rallied round Boris Johnson over his attendance at a No 10 drinks event while social gatherings were banned.The Prime Minister apologised for attending a “bring your own booze” party in the Downing Street garden in May 2020, during the first coronavirus lockdown, but insisted he believed it was a work event and could “technically” have been within the rules.Members of the Government urged critics of the Prime Minister to wait for the findings of an official investigation into alleged lockdown-busting parties before passing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

No 10 drinks party was to ‘welcome back’ Boris Johnson after Covid recovery, Tory MP claims

A Conservative MP has claimed a No 10 drinks party held during lockdown restrictions was organised to “welcome back” Boris Johnson after his recovery from Covid.The North Dorset backbencher Simon Hoare added that he understood the event was also a “way of saying thank you” to cabinet minister Dominic Raab for “holding the fort” during the prime minister’s absence.However, a spokesperson for Mr Raab said it was “categorically untrue” and that did not attend the event and “wasn’t invited”.It comes after the prime minister issued an apology in the Commons and admitted attending the event on 20 May, 2020 in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Former spokesman’s apology over No 10 party piles further pressure on Johnson

An apology from the Prime Minister’s former director of communications over a No 10 party the night before the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral has heaped further pressure on Boris Johnson as another Tory MP called on him to resign.James Slack who until last year was Mr Johnson’s director of communications, apologised on Friday morning for the “anger and hurt” his leaving party in April 2021 had caused.Mr Slack, who is now deputy editor-in-chief of The Sun newspaper, said he took “full responsibility” and was “deeply sorry”.And in an emailed statement issued by The Sun’s publisher, News UK, he added:...
POLITICS
The Independent

Will Boris Johnson resign?

Boris Johnson is facing one of the most politically perilous moments of his premiership, as he continues to come under intense scrutiny over his own involvement in a series of No 10 drinks parties held in the midst of England’s lockdowns to combat the coronavirus.The prime minister initially sidestepped questions over whether he attended an event on the 20 May, 2020, after an explosive email leaked earlier this week provided evidence that over 100 Downing Street staff were invited to attend the bash and “bring your own booze”.No 10 stonewalled questions over that party - pointing to the Whitehall...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservative Party#Labour Party#Party Leader#Garden Party#Uk#Ap#The House Of Commons#Britons
The Independent

Boris Johnson said ‘everybody understands’ Covid rules, 9 days before going to No 10 garden party

Boris Johnson told MPs that “everybody understands” the Covid rules, nine days before he apparently breached them at the No 10 garden party.The British people knew they needed to “obey those rules and apply common sense”, the prime minister said in a Commons statement on 11 May 2020, during the first lockdown.Yet, just four days later, Mr Johnson attended what has been dubbed the “cheese and wine party”, in the No 10 garden, being photographed relaxing with his future wife Carrie and close aides, with no social distancing.Five days after that, he joined around 30 people at a “bring...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Pressure mounts on PM amid new claims of Downing Street parties as Queen mourned

Pressure is mounting on Boris Johnson amid fresh allegations that two further Downing Street parties were held while coronavirus restrictions were in place, the night before the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral.The events were held in April last year, while the country was in a period of national mourning, it was reported. Boris Johnson was said to have been away from Downing Street at the time.Sir Ed Davey the leader of the Liberal Democrats, said the Queen’s lonely appearance at the Duke’s socially-distanced funeral was the “defining image of lockdown”.“Whilst she mourned, Number 10 partied. Johnson must go,” he said.With...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘Public’s faith has been shaken’ – northern Tories speak out on Boris Johnson

Tories in the north of England appear to be giving Prime Minister Boris Johnson a less than enthusiastic backing with one police and crime commissioner admitting the public’s “faith had been shaken”.The PA news agency attempted to contact a string of local politicians in the north where Mr Johnson made so many gains in the 2019 general election but many calls went unanswered and requests for responses were not forthcoming.None of those who did comment said the Mr Johnson should resign, but the responses were mixed after the Prime Minister apologised for attending a “bring your own booze” party at...
POLITICS
The Independent

No 10 apologises to Buckingham Palace for ‘parties’ on eve of Prince Philip’s funeral

No 10 has apologised to Buckingham Palace after parties were held on the eve of Prince Philip’s funeral, but is refusing to say if Boris Johnson knew about them.It is understood the apology was made by a Downing Street official, in a telephone call – rather than in in a conversation involving the prime minister.Asked if Mr Johnson knew about the parties on 16 April last year, his spokesman said: “We have set out that the prime minister was not in No 10 in 16 April.”He also refused to say if the apology to the Palace acknowledged that the...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
The Independent

Boris Johnson: Three decades of scandals, blunders and rows

Boris Johnson has survived a series of scandals, blunders and controversies which could have sunk other political careers.Here are some of them:– JournalismIn 1988 Mr Johnson was sacked from his first job in journalism as a graduate trainee on The Times for fabricating a quote.In 1995 a recording emerged of a telephone conversation in which he agreed to provide an old friend, Darius Guppy, with the address of a journalist who was investigating him so that he could have him beaten up to the extent of “a couple of black eyes and a cracked rib or something like that”.In the...
INDIA
The Independent

People should ‘move on’ from partygate despite latest revelations, says Liz Truss

The British public should “move on” from the scandal over parties held at No 10 during the pandemic, foreign secretary Liz Truss has said.Pressure is mounting on Boris Johnson amid fresh allegations that two further drinks gatherings were held at Downing Street last April while strict Covid restrictions were in place – the night before the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral.However, Ms Truss suggested the prime minister’s apology for attending a “bring your own booze” event in the No 10 garden in May 2020 was good enough to draw a line under the matter for now.Asked about questions over the...
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson apologises over ‘bring your own booze’ event as he battles for job

Boris Johnson apologised for attending a “bring your own booze” gathering in the garden of No 10 during England’s first lockdown although he insisted he believed it had been a “work event”.The Prime Minister acknowledged the public “rage” over the incident as he battled to save his premiership, with Downing Street insisting he was never sent an email inviting people to “socially distanced drinks” in the garden.Mr Johnson told MPs that he attended the May 20 2020 gathering for around 25 minutes to “thank groups of staff” but “with hindsight I should have sent everyone back inside”.The admission that he...
FOOD & DRINKS
AFP

UK PM fights for survival after lockdown party hangover

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was fighting for his political future Friday as outrage mounted after his belated apology for attending a party during lockdown and as a fresh report emerged of other raucous gatherings at his office. Revelations that Johnson and Downing Street staff breached restrictions at the height of Britain's coronavirus lockdown have enraged the public, who were forced to abide by rules that prevented them from visiting sick and dying loved ones or attending funerals. The scandal looked set to deepen Friday as the conservative-leaning Daily Telegraph published an exclusive claiming Johnson's staff held an alcohol-fuelled party just hours before the socially distanced funeral of Prince Philip in April 2021. The image of Queen Elizabeth sitting alone in church at her late husband's memorial service was one of the starkest images of Britain under lockdown.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Cabinet minister refuses to say Boris Johnson will quit if inquiry finds he broke rules over No 10 party

A Cabinet minister has refused to say that Boris Johnson will quit even if the inquiry into the lockdown-busting No 10 party he attended finds he broke the rules.Brandon Lewis was told that people would be “shocked” that he would not concede that no prime minister can carry on in office if they have breached their own laws.But the Northern Ireland Secretary – who also defended Mr Johnson for trying to keep secret that he joined the party, in May 2020 – called the issue of rule-breaking “hypothetical”.Pre-judging the inquiry would not be “helpful”, Mr Lewis said, adding: “It’s...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tory civil war over ‘partygate’ rages as fifth MP submits letter of no-confidence in Boris Johnson

Divisions at the top of the government over the “partygate” row burst into the open today, with home secretary Priti Patel distancing herself from Rishi Sunak’s suggestion he was reserving judgement on Boris Johnson’s position until after the publication of an independent report.Downing Street was forced to insist that the prime minister enjoys the “full support” of his cabinet, following a lukewarm message from the chancellor on Twitter in which he said Mr Johnson was right to apologise for joining a drinks event in the Downing Street garden during lockdown and called for “patience while Sue Gray carries out her...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s former spokesperson ‘apologises unreservedly’ for No 10 party during Covid restrictions

Boris Johnson’s former director of communications James Slack has said he wants to “apologise unreservedly for the anger and hurt caused” by a party held to mark his leaving Downing Street in April 2021.It follows reports that two events were held on the evening of Friday 16 April 2021 — when England was under step 2 coronavirus restrictions which banned indoor mixing and placed limits on attendance at funerals and weddings.The gatherings also occurred on the evening before Prince Philip’s funeral at St George’s Chapel that saw the Queen sit alone, wearing a face mask, at a socially-distanced ceremony...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

MP Andrew Bridgen joins Tory voices calling for PM to resign

The Conservative MP for North West Leicester has become the fifth politician from Boris Johnson’s own party to tell the Prime Minister to quit over “partygate”.Andrew Bridgen had previously been a loyal supporter of the PM, backing him for the Tory leadership in 2019 and campaigning alongside him for Brexit.On Thursday evening, the Tory MP joined the chorus of prominent voices calling for Mr Johnson’s resignation, announcing he had submitted a letter of no confidence.In the wake of revelations about parties held by Downing Street staff during a lockdown which saw families unable to see dying loved ones or attend...
POLITICS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

76K+
Followers
17K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy