ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Look at new generation of tech from Consumer Electronics Show

fox7austin.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe main event for the consumer tech...

www.fox7austin.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
fox7austin.com

Snowbot: Autonomous robotic snowblower introduced at CES

LOS ANGELES - The 2021 CES gadget show in Las Vegas featured dozens of exciting new technologies ranging from non-fungible tokens to cars that change color with the flick of a button. This year, many consumers were introduced to a device that could leave days of shoveling snow from the...
ELECTRONICS
KTVZ

CES 2022: 5 takeaways from the giant tech trade show

CES, the closely-watched annual consumer electronics show, looked drastically different this year. Sure, some things were familiar: companies showed off the latest batch of flashy TVs. The onslaught of oddball gadgets got odder. And there was no shortage of next-level health trackers, including a lightbulb that tracks how you sleep.
BUSINESS
The Press

AWARD-WINNING FINGERPRINT LOCK COMPANY, BENJILOCK, DEMONSTRATES LATEST INNOVATIONS AT 2022 CONSUMER ELECTRONICS SHOW

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After a long hiatus from in-person demonstrations due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, BenjiLock CEO and Founder Robbie Cabral returned to CES this week to share the company's newest products with show attendees. Most notably, Cabral and the team are providing guests with the opportunity to test out BenjiLock's Fingerprint Sport Lock. CES attendees can see BenjiLock products firsthand at Venetian Expo Booth #53732, alongside Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary and Hampton Products International.
BUSINESS
UPI News

Robot, flying car, beermaker among innovations on tap at CES

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- A humanoid robots, a flying car and a gadget for improved beer-making at home are among the tech innovations on display Thursday at the annual CES in Las Vegas. The consumer electronics showcase, which runs through Friday, is back in person after being held "virtually" last...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Business
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Business
cheddar.com

Samsung Shows Off New Electronics, Designs at CES 2022

Samsung unveiled a slew of new electronics and upgraded designs at CES 2022. With a heavy focus on gaming and the future of work, the company showed off its all new Odyssey Ark, which boasts a massive 55 in. curved display designed to give users a more immersive and captivating experience. Sang Kim, SVP, Samsung Electronics joined Cheddar's Michelle Castillo to discuss the company's biggest launches as well as major trends to watch in 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
pymnts

Samsung Welcomes Users to Its Metaverse at CES 2022

Samsung has planted its flag in the metaverse with the launch of 837X, a virtual version of its flagship New York City experience center. “Samsung 837X is a fully immersive experience, featuring quests and live music events,” the company said in an announcement Thursday (Jan. 6), timed to coincide with Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 in Las Vegas this week.
BUSINESS
dtnpf.com

Bobcat Reveals Electric Compact Loader at Consumer Electronics Show in Vegas

LAS VEGAS (DTN) -- Doosan Bobcat has unveiled an all-electric Bobcat T7X compact track loader at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 -- a high-profile, three-day technology show ending Friday. The T7X is the first machine of its kind to be fully electric, eliminating hydraulic systems, emissions and vibration, while providing a cleaner, quieter machine.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Electronics Show#Tech#Fox
ZDNet

CES 2022: Nanotech startup shows off tiny paper-based capacitive sensors

Somalytics, a startup launched in November 2021 to commercialise technology developed by researchers at the University of Washington (in collaboration with CoMotion), is showing off two innovative sensor-driven devices at CES 2022. SomaControl is a 3D gesture monitor that allows users to interact with and control digital devices via no-contact...
BUSINESS
The Independent

CES 2022: smartglasses and smart body scanner among first gadgets announced

Smartglasses that give users a personal video display and smart scales that can measure body composition and even nerve activity are among the first gadgets unveiled ahead of the CES tech show.TCL announced a new version of its “wearable display glasses”, called the NxtWear Air, which has built-in micro screens that give the wearer the effect of viewing a 140in screen from around 13ft away.Health tech firm Withings unveiled the Body Scan, a smart scales-like health station that includes an array of sensors to monitor body composition as well as cardiovascular measurements and nerve activity.The device can link directly with...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Waverly Labs’ new translation tech targets both consumers and businesses

The smorgasbord of announcements at CES 2022 is dominated by flashy hardware in diverse forms and cool software for the days to come. But there are a few reveals sprinkled in between the mad rush that focus more on the immediately practical side of things. One such instance comes from Waverly Labs, a company specializing in translation tech that announced three impressive products at CES.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Electronics
Interesting Engineering

This is a Screen — And It Could be the Biggest Product Launch at CES 2022

It's not often that a tech company presents a consumer product that feels truly new, but Samsung might have done it. It's not the tech specs that make the company's new Freestyle projector stand out. They're good but not groundbreaking. What's different about the product unveiled this evening at a keynote address in the Venitian hotel on the Las Vegas strip is — ahem — the vibe.
ELECTRONICS
cheddar.com

Procter & Gamble Unveils Virtual 'Life Lab' at 2022 Consumer Electronics Show

Procter & Gamble says that innovation is what it's always done best, and the company plans to showcase this with its latest products at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show, the world's most influential technology event. The company continues to grow with the needs, and values of its customer base, which is increasingly spending more on sustainable consumer goods. To share its latest sustainability efforts, P&G is unveiling a new "Life Lab" at CES. For more on this exhibit, Marc Pritchard, Chief Brand Officer at P&G, joins Cheddar News.
ELECTRONICS
The Associated Press

WITHUS & EARTH, a Startup Specializing in Bicycle Power Generators, to Showcase Energy Harvesting Technology for the New Normal Era at CES 2022

GYEONGSAN, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2022-- WITHUS & EARTH Co., Ltd., a company specializing in bicycle power generators that has won the CES Innovation Awards for three years in a row, will present an electric self-generator technology to lead energy harvesting in the new normal era at the CES 2022.
ECONOMY
insidebitcoins.com

Blockchain and the metaverse to find their way into Consumer Electronics Show

Towards the end of last year, the concept of the metaverse flared up. Facebook’s rebranding into Meta was the first major step of a leading tech firm into the metaverse, and this has been followed by similar announcements from leading brands. This week, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) event...
SOFTWARE
TODAY.com

Consumer Electronics Show returns with holograms, augmented reality

The world’s biggest electronics and tech show kicks off today in Las Vegas but calls for its cancelation has prompted the 4-day event to close one day early with surging COVID cases nationwide. Despite the metaverse being the biggest buzzword this year, health tech has taken center stage with battery-free thermometers and Portl unveiling a smaller version of their life-size hologram already used by hospitals and universities. NBC’s Jo Ling Kent reports for TODAY.Jan. 5, 2022.
LAS VEGAS, NV
nwahomepage.com

The Latest Gadgets from the World’s Most Influential Tech Show

The most influential tech show in the world is about to get underway in Las Vegas with about one-third of its normal in-person attendance, and tens of thousands of others joining virtually this year due to current Covid conditions. Watch as Good Day NWA visits with Tech-Life Columnist Jennifer Jolly...
LAS VEGAS, NV
aithority.com

Public to Meet Beomni Humanoid Robot at 2022 Consumer Electronics Show

Beyond Imagination, in conjunction with Zero Gravity Corporation (ZERO-G), will be showcasing its cutting-edge “Beomni” humanoid robot at the January 2022 Consumer Electronics Show. This will be the first time the robot has been shown to the general public. “I’ve been involved and taken ZERO-G flights with Dr....
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy