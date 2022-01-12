Look at new generation of tech from Consumer Electronics Show

Procter & Gamble says that innovation is what it's always done best, and the company plans to showcase this with its latest products at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show, the world's most influential technology event. The company continues to grow with the needs, and values of its customer base, which is increasingly spending more on sustainable consumer goods. To share its latest sustainability efforts, P&G is unveiling a new "Life Lab" at CES. For more on this exhibit, Marc Pritchard, Chief Brand Officer at P&G, joins Cheddar News.

ELECTRONICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO