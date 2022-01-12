Digital learning for every child: Closing the gaps for an inclusive and prosperous future

Data driven solutions using predictive analytics, AI, and ML are leading the path forward. There’s no doubt that the U.S. healthcare system is one of the best in the world from a clinical perspective. It’s far from perfect, however,as for years the industry has struggled to overcome the fundamental issue of matching supply with demand. The truth is most health systems operate at the edge of their capacity – just like freeways during rush hour. Meaning a shock to the system on either the demand or supply side will push the health system into a state of chaos and gridlock.

