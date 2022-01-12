ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Digital learning for every child: Closing the gaps for an inclusive and prosperous future

By Nickolas Bagley
youthtoday.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthor(s): United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) “Pre-COVID-19, half of the world’s children were already unable to read a simple text by the age of 10. School closures...

youthtoday.org

Comments / 0

Related
The 74

Researching High-Quality Curriculum in Real Schools, in Real Time

It’s time to get serious about innovation in education. And we don’t just mean more ed tech. The pandemic caused tremendous disruption to U.S. schools this past year and a half — cutting off kids from teachers, peers and learning routines. To simply return to business as usual would be to shortchange students and communities. […]
EDUCATION
calbaptist.edu

Nursing professor learns about digital innovation

(Jan. 6, 2022) – Last month Dr. Dayna Herrera, professor of nursing at California Baptist University, spent several days in Dallas at the 2021 Digital Academy: Building the Essentials Tool Kit with Digital Innovation. The American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN) selected her and 29 other nursing faculty...
TECHNOLOGY
The Jewish Press

North American Gap Year Students Join ADI’s Race for Inclusion in Negev

Last week after a spate of gloomy weather, the Negev clouds gave way to abundant sunshine as ADI (adi-israel.org), an Israeli provider of residential and rehabilitative care for individuals with severe disabilities, ADI, hosted its First Annual ‘Race for Inclusion.’. The 2.5K run highlighted the importance of disability inclusion...
ADVOCACY
Middleburg Eccentric

Closing the COVID Gap for the Broader Community

As 2021 comes to a close, the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic seems like ages ago. Back then, schools began using all kinds of distance learning techniques in order to keep students on track with their education. Now, looking back, we’ve learned so much about the long-term effects that online learning has on students.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Learning#G20
Forbes

Digital Inclusion And The Usage Gap: How Tech Companies Can Work Toward Closing The Digital Divide

Ben Crawford is CEO of CentralNic, a fast-growing public tech company that provides online marketing and online presence tools globally. As organizations build out the online tools and infrastructure needed for our new digital era, there’s no doubt that internet connectivity for underserved communities remains an important issue. Many factors are currently working in combination to close the global connectivity gap. Some of these include broader and better service from telecommunication companies; increased government support for economies driven by digital skills and knowledge, rather than physical labor or natural resources; and the availability of cheaper, more powerful smartphones.
INTERNET
physicianspractice.com

The future of capacity management lies in predictive analytics, digitization

Data driven solutions using predictive analytics, AI, and ML are leading the path forward. There’s no doubt that the U.S. healthcare system is one of the best in the world from a clinical perspective. It’s far from perfect, however,as for years the industry has struggled to overcome the fundamental issue of matching supply with demand. The truth is most health systems operate at the edge of their capacity – just like freeways during rush hour. Meaning a shock to the system on either the demand or supply side will push the health system into a state of chaos and gridlock.
HEALTH
The 74

Majority of Americans Back Remote Learning to Prevent COVID Spread

More than half of Americans favor remote learning to protect students and teachers’ “health and safety” as COVID surges, according to a new Harris Poll conducted for Axios.  The findings, consistent among all racial and ethnic groups Axios said, came as students, teachers and parents in New York City and Chicago protested in-person learning.     Of […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
psychologytoday.com

Montessori Children Often Turn Into Happy Adults

A Montessori education has been linked to elevated psychological well-being as an adult. One reason is that children in Montessori schools are allowed to choose their own work and participate in meaningful activities. They also experience greater social stability and cohesion in their classes. A new paper published in Frontiers...
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Education
Eyewitness News

Closing the Digital Divide

You might have heard the term "digital divide" before. It's an issue of internet access in America. Joe Costello, CEO of Kwikbit, is telling us more about it and what is being done to close the divide.
INTERNET
Times Union

Learn Something New Every Day in 2022

Many entrepreneurs claim lifelong learning is a key to success in business and in life. It makes sense, doesn't it? After all, the world is changing rapidly all the time, let alone each individual industry. If you haven't committed to filling your life with knowledge, you'll never know what opportunities you may have missed out on.
NASA
strategy+business

Closing the agile achievement gap

Here’s an agile cautionary tale: a certain US-based bank wanted to be faster on its feet, transform end-to-end customer experiences, and gain an edge over newer, nimbler fintech competitors. So, naturally, it turned to the agile playbook—the set of practices derived from software development to bring multidisciplinary teams together in order to make quick progress on short-term projects. It established daily stand-up meetings and retrospectives—the “ceremonies” of agile. It created agile teams to develop innovative new apps, build better business processes, and craft technology solutions that would support a bevy of new digital offerings. But company leaders soon realized they had a big problem on their hands.
ECONOMY
pymnts.com

Digital Divide: Minding The Loyalty Gap

The Digital Divide Report: Minding The Loyalty Gap, a PYMNTS and Paytronix collaboration, examines restaurant customers’ spending habits and usage of restaurant loyalty programs. The report surveyed 2,414 U.S. adults who regularly purchase food from restaurants — including purchases for dine-in, delivery and pickup — about how they place orders, how much they spend and how the availability of loyalty programs affects their engagement and spending behavior.
ECONOMY
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Education grant would cover in-person learning gap

A federal education grant would help parents ensure an education for their children when schools are closed to in-person learning under legislation being introduced by U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis. Davis, R-Illinois, said the funds under the Open Schools Act would give parents the means to provide their children with in-person...
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Only a quarter of catch-up tutoring sessions accessed through Randstad

Around a quarter of catch-up tutoring courses for this academic year have been delivered by the provider of the Government’s flagship tuition scheme, figures reveal.Headteachers suggest schools are finding the system “confusing and difficult” to navigate.More than 300,000 tutoring courses began last term under the school-led tutoring route, but only 72,000 courses began under schemes coordinated by chosen provider Randstad, Department for Education (DfE) figures show.Randstad, the company which was awarded the National Tutoring Programme (NTP) contract this year, has faced criticism for lacking the capacity or competence to deliver the scheme “effectively”.Last month, Nick Bent, chief executive of the Tutor...
EDUCATION
Axios

The schools keep closing

Nearly two years after the arrival of the pandemic, America's schools are still struggling to provide kids with uninterrupted, high-quality education. Why it matters: Our children's futures — not just educational but also emotional, social and psychological — are at stake. By the numbers: Some 4,561 U.S. schools...
EDUCATION
NBC News

Schools, classrooms close doors again in latest Covid surge

As schools brace for the rapid rise in omicron cases amid delta’s continued onslaught and the onset of flu season, some are closing their doors once again and moving back to online learning ahead of the holiday break. Prince George’s County in Maryland on Friday became the first major...
EDUCATION
Daily Mail

Teachers should not be asked to teach merged classes to keep schools open amid staff shortages, unions say, because it will 'increase virus transmission and lead to further disruption'

Schools which routinely ask staff to teach more pupils in merged classes amid teacher shortages should be challenged, education unions have said. Ahead of the start of term, the Department for Education (DfE) told headteachers they may want to consider 'combining classes' in the event of staff shortages to keep face-to-face teaching in place.
EDUCATION
healththoroughfare.com

Respected Scientist Causes Controversy by Saying Omicron Is “Not the Same Disease” as the Other COVID-19 Variants!

Earlier this week, a British scientist who advises the government of the United Kingdom on matters of life sciences grabbed a lot of attention by stating that the newest strain of COVID-19, Omicron, is actually “not the same disease that we were seeing a year ago” and that the pandemic death rates are “now history” as per the Guardian.
MEDICAL SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy