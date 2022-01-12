Dow jumps nearly 50 points on gains in shares of Microsoft, Nike

Powered by positive momentum for shares of Microsoft and Nike, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is climbing Wednesday morning. The Dow

DJIA,

+0.11%

was most recently trading 42 points (0.1%) higher, as shares of Microsoft

MSFT,

+1.04%

and Nike

NKE,

+1.27%

have contributed to the index's intraday rally. Microsoft's shares have risen $5.19 (1.7%) while those of Nike have gained $1.80 (1.2%), combining for a roughly 46-point bump for the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the gain include Salesforce.com Inc.

CRM,

+1.27%

, Home Depot

HD,

+0.71%

, and Boeing

BA,

+0.66%

. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the Dow results in a 6.59-point swing.

