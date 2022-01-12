ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Dow jumps nearly 50 points on gains in shares of Microsoft, Nike

By MarketWatch Automation
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 2 days ago

Powered by positive momentum for shares of Microsoft and Nike, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is climbing Wednesday morning. The Dow

DJIA,

+0.11%

was most recently trading 42 points (0.1%) higher, as shares of Microsoft

MSFT,

+1.04%

and Nike

NKE,

+1.27%

have contributed to the index's intraday rally. Microsoft's shares have risen $5.19 (1.7%) while those of Nike have gained $1.80 (1.2%), combining for a roughly 46-point bump for the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the gain include Salesforce.com Inc.

CRM,

+1.27%

, Home Depot

HD,

+0.71%

, and Boeing

BA,

+0.66%

. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the Dow results in a 6.59-point swing.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

