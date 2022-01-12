ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson .Paak and Elmo Celebrate Celebrations With ‘H Is for Holiday’

By Jon Blistein
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAnderson .Paak joins Elmo, Cookie Monster, and more for a charming tribute to celebrations all over the world in a clip from a new episode of Sesame Street airing Thursday, Jan. 13. “H is for Holiday” finds .Paak playing drums and singing about every kind of celebration under the...

Pitchfork

Anderson .Paak Sings With Elmo and Cookie Monster on Sesame Street: Watch

Forget Silk Sonic—Anderson .Paak has a new supergroup. He appeared on the latest episode of Sesame Street to perform a song called “What Is a Holiday.” As you might imagine from that title, .Paak and Elmo teach Cookie Monster about the various holidays that people around the world celebrate. Watch it happen below.
mymixfm.com

Silk Sonic’s Anderson .Paak to appear on Thursday’s episode of ‘Sesame Street’

Silk Sonic co-founder Anderson .Paak is skating on over to Sesame Street to sing about the holidays with its cast of lovable muppets. In a new promo, the “Leave the Door Open” singer is seen teaming with Elmo to teach Cookie Monster what makes a holiday and why they’re so special. While the lesson goes on, images play in the background showcasing all types of celebrations and the activities families enjoy during those moments — such as dancing, singing and craft making.
castlecountryradio.com

District preschools celebrate holiday season

Children in preschools across Carbon School District had a lot of fun with the holiday season this year but no more than the students that attend the Castle Valley Center. The preschoolers attended the annual Polar Express Party. On December 10, the preschool staff and the kids came in pajamas to join in the fun. The teacher did a shared, interactive reading of the book Polar Express, and then the children reenacted the story. They got golden tickets and boarded the Polar Express where they enjoyed hot chocolate and treats on their journey. David Peczuh did an excellent job playing Santa Claus for the event.
wyandottedaily.com

Friends of Yates celebrates with Holiday at the Apollo

Friends of Yates celebrated 108 years of service by holding its “Holiday at The Apollo” Annual Meeting and Benefit Gala on Dec. 18. The 2020 Holiday at the Apollo Gala was canceled for safety reasons because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but this year the event was held virtually, yielding an exciting yet a safe time. This jubilant event showcased the outstanding work the organization has done in the community throughout the last 108 years as well as 2021, in spite of COVID-19 and its variants.
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
HollywoodLife

Tina Turner’s Children: Meet Her 4 Kids, Including Her Late Son Craig

The ‘Queen of Rock n’ Roll’ is the mother of four boys, two adopted and two biological. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s her sons here!. Tina Turner is one of the most influential voices in rock and pop music. Tina’s career has lasted over 60 years. After she initially got recognition in the 1960’s, she embarked on a solo career in the late 70s, and her songs (like “What’s Love Got To Do With It” and “Proud Mary”) have become classics, celebrated across generations. The now 82-year-old singer’s life has been well-documented, including her allegedly abusive relationship with Ike Turner, whom she also performed with. She had one son when she was just 18, and another during her relationship with Ike. While married to Ike, she also adopted his two sons from past relationships and cared for them even after the split. In 1986, she started a relationship with German music executive Erwin Bach, and the two tied the knot over 20 years after meeting in July 2013. Her four sons’ father Ike died in 2007 at age 76. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s kids here.
enstarz.com

Tom Hanks Divorcing Rita Wilson? Hollywood Couple's Marriage Reportedly In Trouble Because Of Son Chet

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are reportedly on the verge of splitting due to their son Chet's worsening behavior. Far from what the Hollywood ex-couples went through, Hanks and Wilson reportedly began hitting rock bottom because of their son, Chet. Despite their over three decades of marriage, the couple never had any marital issues except for the things Chet does that jeopardize their relationship.
Popculture

'American Idol' Loses Major Star Ahead of New Season

Bobby Bones just confirmed that he will not be returning to American Idol as an in-house mentor. Bones, a radio personality and host, first appeared on the series as a guest mentor for season 16 in 2018. He was promoted to a full-time mentor for season 17, remaining for seasons 18 and 19. He's been MIA from the forthcoming Season 20 promos, causing fans to wonder if he would be on the show's milestone year. As it turns out, his four-year run has come to an end. Bones made the announcement during an Instagram Q&A with fans.
HollywoodLife

Tori Spelling & Look-Alike Daughter Stella, 13, Give Each Other Holiday Makeovers — Photos

Tori Spelling & her look-alike 13-year-old daughter Stella got together for an adorable mother-daughter glam session. Check out the photos here!. Like mother like daughter! Tori Spelling, 47, and her daughter Stella McDermott, 13, were a spitting image of each other in a recent mommy-and-me glam session for Petite ‘n Pretty, a cruelty-free, vegan, and dermatologist-approved beauty line for young makeup users who love to get creative! In the photos for the line, Tori and Stella put makeup on each other and both sported identical blonde locks, with Stella wearing a blue, purple, and yellow-striped sweater and relaxed, ripped jeans while mom Tori wore a beige sweater and the same jeans style.
Outsider.com

Betty White’s Cause of Death Revealed

Just days after the news that Hollywood icon Betty White passed away at the age of 99, the late actress’ cause of death has officially been revealed. According to People, Betty White’s agent and longtime friend, Jeff Witjas revealed that the actress died peacefully in her sleep at her home on New Year’s Eve. She was just a few weeks away from celebrating her 100th birthday.
HollywoodLife

How Jennifer Garner Feels About Ben Affleck Saying He Was ‘Trapped’ In Their Marriage

Sources close to Jennifer Garner revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s ‘unbothered’ by her ex-husband’s comments about their marriage in a recent interview. Jennifer Garner isn’t going to let her ex-husband Ben Affleck‘s recent interview, where he said he felt “trapped” in their marriage, bring her down. Sources close to the 49-year-old actress revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s “taking it with a grain of salt,” and it isn’t going to damage their co-parenting relationship.
soultracks.com

Prayers going up for ailing singer and radio host Alyson Williams

(December 30, 2021) Friends all over the world are posting prayers of healing for the First Lady of Def Jam, the great Alyson Williams, who is reportedly in the hospital. The nature of her ailment is undisclosed. The 59 year old Williams has spent virtually her whole life making people...
