Drew Barrymore emotionally opens up about dating life as fans send love

By Ahad Sanwari
Hello Magazine
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDrew Barrymore's openness and kindness have become a big part of her identity as a Hollywood star, so much so that she recently left fans in tears. The actress shared clips on her social media from an upcoming episode of her talk show where she played host to the men from...

www.hellomagazine.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Openness#Cbs#Queer Eye#Cbs Mornings
CBS News

Drew Barrymore on her challenges dating as a single mother and why she will "never" get married again

In a tearful admission, actress Drew Barrymore opened up about her struggle of dating as a single parent. "I don't know how to date with kids, you know. I'm not there yet. I have two young girls, [ages 7 and 9] and I'm like, I don't want to bring people home," Barrymore told "Queer Eye" star Bobby Berk in a clip that aired exclusively on "CBS Mornings" Wednesday.
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Reese Witherspoon's Daughter, Ava Phillippe, Opens Up About Her Sexuality

Reese Witherspoon's daughter, Ava Elizabeth Phillippe, got candid about her sexuality in a new Q&A on Instagram. Last week, Phillippe interacted with her near-million followers on Instagram via the platform's Questions feature, answering their series of individual queries on her Stories. One user asked the 22-year-old whether she likes boys or girls, to which Phillippe responded with a simple explanation. "I'm attracted to… people!" she wrote in text across a picture of herself wearing blue eye shadow, adding in parentheses, "Gender is whatever."
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

The Story Behind Drew Barrymore’s Iconic Look in ‘Scream’ Opening Scene

“What’s your favorite scary movie?” It’s the line in the 1996 Wes Craven horror film “Scream” that should immediately trigger the iconic image of Drew Barrymore in a short blond wig. For horror-genre fans, the opening scene of “Scream” was a masterclass in film-making when (spoiler alert) the star gets killed off in the first 15 minutes. It was Barrymore’s idea, too. (She was a silent producer.) Barrymore — who was originally attached to play Sidney Prescott — wanted the role of Casey, the high school teen who gets brutally murdered after a back-and-forth, horror-movie trivia game over the phone with the...
MOVIES
Footwear News

Drew Barrymore’s Style Evolution Includes Some Iconic Y2K Fashion Trends

Drew Barrymore has been a style inspiration to many. Her look, like her career, is ever-evolving, expressive of Barrymore’s personal tastes and rends of the time. She’s explored every iconic 2000s look from her days as one of “Charlie’s Angels,” her style evolving from that scared teen in “Scream'” to a confident businesswoman and producer. The actress has ventured many unforgettable looks that have solidified her as one of many fashion icons. Following her journey of “50 First Dates,” all the way to her recently successful talk show, “The Drew Barrymore Show,” the actress continues to meet the wildest fashion expectations....
BEAUTY & FASHION

