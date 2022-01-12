ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

Volunteers Needed for Point-In-Time Homeless Street Count

 2 days ago
  • Lead Volunteers are needed for the Point-In-Time Homeless Street Count Tuesday, Jan. 25 from 5am to 12pm. Volunteers must be 18 or older and will be deployed in groups of 3 or 4. To register, visit mesaaz.gov/PITCount

The City of Mesa is looking for volunteers to participate in the Maricopa Association of Governments (MAG) 2022 Point-In-Time Homeless Street Count on Tuesday, Jan. 25 from 5 a.m. to 12 p.m. Volunteers will meet at Salvation Army, Building 3, 241 E. 6th St. for an orientation at 5 a.m. before getting assigned to their project locations at 5:30 a.m.

The MAG 2022 Point-In-Time Homeless Street Count is a one-day count to determine the number of people experiencing homelessness in Maricopa County so local communicates can better meet their needs. The Count includes a brief survey to identify some of the characteristics of people experiencing homelessness in our community. Cities, such as Mesa, that receive federal funding for homeless assistance from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) are required to conduct an annual comprehensive count. This helps local governments and nonprofit organizations more effectively allocate resources necessary to meet the needs of the homeless population.

Volunteers must be 18 or older. They will be deployed in groups of three or four, including an officer or someone who has participated in the count before, to count and interview homeless individuals and their families in various parts of Mesa. No prior experience is needed. Volunteers will participate in a virtual training session on Wednesday, Jan. 19 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Volunteers will be supplied with water, coffee and a light breakfast when they arrive for the event. To register, visit mesaaz.gov/PITCount.

Contact: Kevin Christopher

(480) 644-4699

Kevin.Christopher@mesaaz.gov

#Homelessness#Hud#Salvation Army#Lead Volunteers#Mag
