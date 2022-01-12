WJZ Anchor Max McGee Is Heading To ESPN’s ‘SportsCenter’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — WJZ anchor and reporter Max McGee is getting called up to one of the premiere gigs in sports broadcasting, the anchor desk of ESPN’s “SportsCenter.”

McGee will start his new role on Jan. 31.

“I’m so fired up to be with the best in the business,” said McGee. “Every stop in my career has helped prepare me for this, so I’m eager to get started.”

A native of Cherry Hill, New Jersey, McGee joined WJZ in January 2019.

Just last year, McGee reported on former Ravens lineman Lional Dalton’s quest for a new kidney, the cardiovascular impact of the Ravens back-and-forth battle with the Indianapolis Colts and Baltimore superfan Mo Gaba’s induction into the Orioles Hall of Fame, to name a few.

Prior to joining WJZ, the Temple University alum worked at WMBF-TV in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and KPLC-TV in Lake Charles, Louisiana. At the latter station he shared an AP Award for best sportscast.