GyanSys buys Vancouver-based Salesforce partner

By Mary Roberts
WISH-TV
 1 day ago

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) – Indianapolis-based systems integrator GyanSys Inc. is adding to its portfolio. The company has acquired Vancouver-based Groundswell Cloud Solutions, a provider of Salesforce advisory and...

www.wishtv.com

