Inclusive-theater troupe aims for the show to go on ... in person

UNION, NJ — Just in time for the holidays, Kean Stage announces two new family-friendly shows in its 2021-22 season lineup. The Kennedy Center Theater for Young Audiences on Tour presents “Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! (The Musical!)” on Saturday, Jan. 29, at 11 a.m., at Kean University’s Eugene G. Wilkins Theatre for the Performing Arts. Whatever you do, don’t let the Pigeon star in his own musical production! It’s not easy being the Pigeon — you never get to do anything. But when the Bus Driver has a crisis that threatens to make her passengers (gasp!) late, maybe that wily bird can do something. Starring a mix of actors, puppets, songs and feathers, “Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! (The Musical!)” is sure to get everyone’s wings flapping.

UNION, NJ ・ 9 DAYS AGO