ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

ECB won't demand the impossible from banks but rules must stand, Enria says

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lrz66_0djgpBL900

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank won’t demand “disproportionate efforts” from banks seeking to meet new global capital requirements but these should not be watered down either, the ECB’s chief supervisor Andrea Enria said on Wednesday.

“Key areas such as residential lending are easily prone to the build-up of risks and should by no means see the EU unilaterally impose less stringent rules,” Enria told the French Senate.

“On our side, we will ensure that we don’t ask banks to make disproportionate efforts.”

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Central banks start turning off the cash taps

LONDON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - As speculation grows about when the Federal Reserve will begin reducing the size of its balance sheet, some analysts say the era of "quantitative tightening" has already started. Central bank balance sheets ballooned after the pandemic struck in 2020, but with economies rebounding and inflation...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Strike at Deutsche's Postbank as industry wage talks heat up in Germany

FRANKFURT, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Employees at 40 branches of Deutsche Bank's (DBKGn.DE) Postbank are staging brief strikes on Friday and Saturday as they bargain for higher wages, a union official said. The so-called warning strikes come ahead of a crucial week of separate wage negotiations for the broader banking...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Danish FSA orders Danske Bank to improve client risk assessment

COPENHAGEN, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Denmark’s financial watchdog on Friday ordered Danske Bank, the country’s biggest lender, to improve its risk assessment of clients. “The Danish FSA notes that the bank’s systems and procedures for risk assessment of customers suffer from significant weaknesses,” the Financial Supervisory Authority said in a statement. (Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard Editing by David Goodman )
ECONOMY
Reuters

UK prefers a negotiated solution on Brexit, EU's Sefcovic says

LONDON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic said on Friday that he understood that British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss preferred a negotiated solution to resolve post-Brexit trade issue. “I think what I heard from there was that she preferred a negotiated solution,” Sefcovic told reporters after meeting...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ecb#European Union#The European Central Bank#French
Reuters

UK says there's a deal to be done to solve post-Brexit trade issues

LONDON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Britain and the European Union said on Friday they would intensify negotiations to resolve post-Brexit trade issues, with British foreign minister Liz Truss saying there was a deal to be done. After hosting European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic for "good talks" at her country residence,...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Senate
Reuters

China reforms securities settlement system to attract foreign capital

SHANGHAI, Jan 14 (Reuters) - China's securities regulator said on Friday it will reform the country's securities settlement system, to bring it into closer alignment with global practices and to attract foreign capital. The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) published draft rules that will bring institutional trading in line with...
ECONOMY
The Independent

No ‘convincing case’ for digital Bank of England currency, says Lords committee

The creation of an official UK digital currency could lead to a run on the banks during economic downturns, a committee of peers has warned.The Lords Economic Affairs Committee said that the introduction of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) could pose “significant risks” in the UK.Bank of England officials are currently among those at 90 central banks around the world who are exploring whether they should introduce their own digital currencies.“However, the introduction of a UK CBDC would have far-reaching consequences for households, businesses, and the monetary system for decades to come and may pose significant risks depending on...
ECONOMY
Reuters

UK manufacturers positive about 2022 despite Brexit and inflation

LONDON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - British manufacturers are optimistic that business conditions and productivity will improve this year despite most saying they have been hurt by Brexit and rising costs, according to an industry survey published on Monday. Trade body Make UK and accountants PwC said 73% of manufacturers believed...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Is it time to fight the Fed? This veteran strategist says the central bank won’t risk a 20% drop in house prices and a 30% slide in stocks.

The bond bears have been in ascendance this week, even before the release of the latest minutes from the last Federal Open Market Committee meeting. The yield on the 10-year Treasury has jumped 23.7 basis points this week, the largest four-day yield gain since June 5, 2020, as the Fed minutes showed discussion of a fast winddown of its balance sheet alongside rising interest rates.
BUSINESS
whtc.com

Turkey’s cenbank says forex rule won’t burden exporters – sources

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkish exporters have told the Central Bank they may struggle to meet a new requirement for them to sell 25% of their hard currency revenues to the bank and could also be left exposed to volatility in Turkey’s lira, three exporters said. They said they...
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

275K+
Followers
267K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy