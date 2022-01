InMode is growing its revenue at an impressive rate. The company's profit margins are very high and improving. Shares of medical company InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) were up 197.3% in 2021, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. This company went public in 2019, and its initial public offering (IPO) was priced at just $14 per share. In its still-short public history, it's nearly quadrupled from that IPO price largely because its underlying business has grown by leaps and bounds. And a lot of that growth came in 2021.

