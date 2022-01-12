ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Stocks Mixed In Midday Trading On Wall Street

U.S. stocks were mixed in Wednesday's midday trading on Wall...

MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock underperforms Thursday when compared to competitors

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) slid 6.75% to $1,031.56 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 2.51% to 14,806.81 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.49% to 36,113.62. The stock's fall snapped a three-day winning streak. Tesla Inc. closed $211.93 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company achieved on November 4th.
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock falls Thursday, still outperforms market

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) slipped 0.20% to $48.76 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.42% to 4,659.03 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.49% to 36,113.62. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Bank of America Corp. closed $1.32 below its 52-week high ($50.08), which the company reached on January 10th.
MarketWatch

Netflix Inc. stock falls Thursday, underperforms market

Shares of Netflix Inc. (NFLX) shed 3.35% to $519.20 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.42% to 4,659.03 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.49% to 36,113.62. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Netflix Inc. closed $181.79 short of its 52-week high ($700.99), which the company reached on November 17th.
raleighnews.net

Wall Street under pressure, technology stocks plummet

NEW YORK, New York - Major falls in Amazon and Microsoft undermined U.S. stocks on Thursday. The technology sector took the brunt of the selling as investors continued to fret over inflation. A day after the CPI hit an annualized 7 percent, the December producer price index was revealed to have risen 0.20 percent month over month.
MarketWatch

Stocks end lower as tech rebound loses steam; Nasdaq slumps 2.5%

Stocks fell Thursday as a bounce by tech stocks ran out of steam, with the Nasdaq Composite leading the way lower as it snapped a three-day winning streak. The Nasdaq slumped around 382 points, or 2.5%, to finish near 14,807. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost around 175 points, or 0.5%, to end near 36,115, while the S&P 500 declined around 67 points, or 1.4%, closing near 4,659.
MarketWatch

Microsoft, Salesforce and Apple cutting about 116 points off the Dow's price

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is rising 47 points, or 0.1%, to buck the selloff in the broader market, but it be up a lot more if it wasn't for the blue-chip barometer's biggest technology components. The biggest drag on the Dow is Microsoft Corp.'s stock , which is down $8.64, or 2.7%, followed by fellow software giant Salesforce.com Inc. shares , which shed $7.22, or 3.0%. Throw in the $1.75, or 1.0%, drop in Apple Inc.'s stock , and those components were shaving a combined 116 points off the Dow's price. Elsewhere, Cisco Systems Inc.'s stock slipped 30 cents, or 0.5%, but was just a 2-point drag on the Dow, while Intel Corp. shares edged down 52 cents, or 0.9%, to cut 3 points off the Dow. Meanwhile, International Business Machines Corp.'s stock was the Dow's lone tech gainer and smallest tech component by market capitalization, rising $1.70, or 1.3%, to add about 11 points to the Dow.
The Independent

Asian shares skid, tracking Wall Street retreat

Asian shares slipped Friday after a retreat on Wall Street that left the Nasdaq composite down 2.5%. Tokyo fell nearly 2% but recovered some ground later in the session. Hong Kong, Shanghai and Seoul also were lower. China reported its global trade surplus surged nearly 30% in 2021 to $676.4 billion. The trade surplus in December swelled 20.8% over a year earlier to a monthly record of $94.4 billion, customs data showed Friday.Exports rose to $3.3 trillion in 2021 despite shortages of processor chips for smartphones and other products as global demand rebounded from the pandemic. Manufacturers also...
The Independent

Asian stocks retreat as inflation augurs Fed rate hikes

Shares were mostly lower in Asia on Thursday after the latest report of surging prices in the U.S. appeared to keep the Federal Reserve on track to raise interest rates in coming months.Tokyo, Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul were lower while Sydney advanced. U.S. futures declined, with the contracts for both the S&P 500 and the Dow industrials 0.1% lower.Surging coronavirus cases in Asia have raised uncertainty about the pace of recovery from the pandemic. The omicron coronavirus variant has swept across Australia and other countries in the region despite high vaccination rates and strict border policies. Japan reported...
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock rises Thursday, outperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) inched 0.27% higher to $321.26 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.42% to 4,659.03 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.49% to 36,113.62. This was the stock's third consecutive day of gains. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $0.84 short of its 52-week high ($322.10), which the company achieved on January 10th.
