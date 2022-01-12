ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

Champagne and treats: Britons fight the Christmas COVID blues

By James Davey
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K4QgN_0djgmZt200
Shoppers cross Oxford Street, London, Britain, December 28, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - British shoppers nervous about the rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant may have kept away from bars and restaurants this Christmas, but they made up for it at home, splashing out on champagne, upmarket food and sportswear.

Following a difficult 2020 that ended with restrictions being tightened again, Britons spent big in December 2021, with supermarkets and retailers of clothing and homewares reporting better than expected results so far. read more

"Customers really wanted to trade-up this year," Sainsbury's (SBRY.L) chief executive Simon Roberts told reporters on Wednesday, after Britain's second largest supermarket group upgraded its full-year profit outlook. read more

The chain saw its highest ever sales of champagne and sparkling wines, while sales of its "Taste the Difference" premium range of food and drink were up 13% over Christmas on a two-year basis.

Roberts' comments chimed with those of the British arms of German discounters Aldi and Lidl.

Aldi said on Monday its premium "Specially Selected" range notched up its highest ever sales in December, while it sold over 5.5 million bottles of champagne, sparkling wine and prosecco. read more

On Tuesday, Lidl reported sparkling wine sales in December up 24% year-on-year.

Market researcher Kantar estimated that across the sector, some 627 million pounds ($855 million) was spent on supermarkets' own upmarket ranges in the four weeks to Dec. 26, up 6.8% on 2020.

AVAILABILITY

Sainsbury's Roberts said the group had "planned big."

"So on the key Christmas lines we bought volume substantially to reflect the fact that we thought customers would want to celebrate Christmas in a big way," he said, noting that groceries availability in the week before Christmas was "where we wanted it to be" despite supply chain challenges.

Sainsbury's general merchandise business, which includes the Argos chain, was hit by limited availability of technology, gaming and toys, which dented sales. However, a focus on more profitable sales boosted its profit margins.

That theme echoed comments from fashion retailer Next (NXT.L) last week.

Next said its stock levels in the run up to Christmas were much lower than planned. But the strength of underlying consumer demand still enabled the group to beat its expectations and upgrade its annual profit forecast. read more

Similarly on Wednesday, sportswear retailer JD Sports Fashion (JD.L) raised its profit outlook following strong Christmas sales, despite supply chain disruption for some of its key brand suppliers. read more

Homewares and furniture retailer Dunelm (DNLM.L) reported record sales, helped by shoppers buying festive items when in store, something they do not tend to do online. read more

Despite the upbeat mood there are still worrying signs on the horizon.

UK consumers are facing a cost of living crisis due to fast-rising inflation, surging energy bills and tax increases which could upset discretionary spending.

Kantar noted that December sales of indigestion remedies rose by 8%.

($1 = 0.7335 pounds)

Reporting by James Davey Editing by Kate Holton and Mark Potter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Champagne sales drive bumper Christmas at Sainsbury's

Strong sales of premium food and champagne over Christmas have put Sainsbury's on track to boost profits. Britain's second biggest supermarket has raised its full-year profit guidance to "at least" £720m before tax, up from £660m. Customers spent more on treats, as well as record amounts on champagne...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

Fashion shoppers return to M&S as retailer hails ‘strong’ Christmas

Shoppers have continued to return to Marks & Spencer (M&S) for fashion and homeware as the retail giant hailed a “strong” Christmas.Bosses at the high street stalwart said the transformation plan it launched in 2020 is leading to better results as the group posted a jump in sales for the past three months.It revealed on Thursday morning that group sales rose by 8.6% to £3.27 billion over the 13 weeks to January 1, compared with pre-pandemic levels.M&S said growth was driven by its food business but highlighted that its clothing and home operation – which has been the retailer’s problem...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Champagne#Christmas#Covid#Food And Drink#Supermarkets#Food Drink#Beverages#Britons#British#Omicron#German#Aldi
The Independent

Pubs and restaurants suffer ‘lost Christmas’ as sales plummet

Pubs and restaurants saw Christmas Day trade plunge by 60% as soaring Covid cases and caution over socialising lost UK hospitality firms £3 billion worth of sales.Industry bosses said the sector suffered a “lost Christmas” after figures revealed that revenues dropped sharply across the key trading week as customers opted to stay at homeData from industry body UKHospitality and research firm CGA showed that sales on Christmas Day fell by 60% compared with levels from 2019, while revenues dropped by 31% on Boxing Day and 27% on New Year’s Eve.Figures also showed that sales across December were 40% lower than...
BUSINESS
The Independent

The best wine deals for January 2022: Sip and save on bottles of red, rosé and white

Whether it’s red, white or rosé, cosying up with a glass of wine is the perfect way to settle in for the winter.Wine is also a timeless gift to give, especially when visiting friends and family for the impending new year or any upcoming birthdays or anniversaries. So, whether trying new wines has become a hobby, the bottle rack needs a restock, or you’re entertaining guests, we’ve found plenty of deals worth snapping up.From supermarkets to specialist retailers, we’ve handpicked the best bargains across both bottles and cases of red, rosé and white wines.As the nights draw in, why not...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Drinker numbers drop over Christmas at All Bar One owner due to Omicron

All Bar One and Toby Carvery owner Mitchells & Butlers (M&B) has said the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 and caution over socialising caused drinker numbers to drop sharply in the run up to Christmas.Phil Urban, boss of the pub and bar group, said the business saw reduced customer activity and “disruption caused by the inevitable isolation of team members” due to soaring virus cases last month.The company told shareholders it had seen an “encouraging” performance for most of the latest quarter, but lost its strong momentum due to concerns over the rapid spread of the virus.Like-for-like sales...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Independent

Feta and crisps: Sainsbury’s reveals its top food trends of 2021

Viral videos and hybrid working seemed to dominate our eating habits last year according to a new report from Sainsbury’s.The supermarket giant has released its end of year report for 2021 and has revealed the foods that saw the biggest increase in sales, from feta to crisps.Using data from 17.5 million Nectar customers, the supermarket found that shoppers kicked off 2021 by diving headfirst into Veganuary with 16 per cent more customers buying meat alternative products last year than in 2020. The most popular plant-based products included sausages and tofu.February saw the nation become obsessed with making baked feta pasta...
FOOD & DRINKS
Telegraph

Meet the family who outsmarted Europe's tightening rules to ski this Christmas

When, on December 16 – six days ahead of our long-awaited Christmas ski break – the French government announced it was making it impossible for visitors from the UK to travel through their country, our plans to motor across France to our Italian destination were left hanging on a knife-edge. In a bid to save them, we switched our Dover to Calais ferry crossing to an overnight ferry (and four-berth family room) with Stena Lines from Harwich to the Hook of Holland, the lesser-known getaway to driving into Europe.
LIFESTYLE
94.1 Duke FM

England reports 162,572 new COVID-19 cases, another record

LONDON (Reuters) – England reported a record high daily total of 162,572 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, up from 160,276 the previous day, official data showed. The daily update also showed 154 new deaths from the virus in England within 28 days of a positive test, down from 178 on Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

How to eat: cookies

This month, How to Eat is considering cookies. Can you ever dunk them? Why would you marry them with ice-cream? And is marshmallow, white chocolate or Twix the worst thing you can embed in this beast of a biscuit?
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

‘Tearless’ onions to go on sale in the UK for the first time

Cooks are to be able to buy “tearless” onions for the first time when they go on sale in the UK from next week.The Sunion onion is perfect for those with sensitive eyes as well as cooking in the kitchen with children, Waitrose said.Their mild flavour makes them perfect for use in cooking while they can also be used raw in a salad, the firm added.Waitrose onion buyer Paul Bidwell said: “We understand how a-peeling tearless onions are to our customers which is why we’re delighted to launch Sunions in selected stores and via Waitrose.com from January 18.“Ideal for taking...
ECONOMY
Robb Report

How to Make a Spanish Coffee, the Flaming Coffee-Rum Cocktail That Originated in Portland

The Spanish Coffee is a peculiar drink, in that the farther you get from Spain—geographically, culturally and from anything you might actually be served in that country—the more interesting and specific the cocktail becomes. It’s like a game of telephone, where you start with “hippopotamus” and by the end you have a perfect English sonnet. Order a boozy coffee in Spain, and you’ll get what they refer to as a Carajillo, just espresso and a spirit, either rum or brandy. Order one in Mexico, and you’ll also get something called a Carajillo, but Mexico has its own charming, desserty version: That...
Sourcing Journal

What Are Europe’s Busiest Shopping Destinations?

Despite the pandemic sealing the fate of U.K. flagships like House of Fraser and Topshop in 2020, London leads European capital cities for having the busiest retail streets for both mass-market and luxury shopping, according to commercial property consultancy company BNP Paribas Real Estate (BNPPRE). Oxford Street, anchored by the recently sold Selfridges, two Primark locations and a smattering of fast-fashion retailers like Zara, H&M, River Island and more, was named the No.1 capital city street for footfall in the mass-market prime high streets category. Nearby Regent Street, home to several H&M Group-owned labels like Weekday, Cos and Arket and Levi’s...
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

275K+
Followers
267K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy