‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Recap: A Daimyo Out of His Depth

The Book of Boba Fett's latest cameo appearance caught a lot of viewers by surprise. Tatooine has had a lot of familiar faces so far. One returning player from the larger Star Wars mythos is Black Krrsantan, the Wookiee seen alongside some new antagonists for the series. *Spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett if you really don't want to know anymore.* In Episode 2, fans get to meet The Hutt Twins, Jabba's family that claims to have ownership of the tyrannical leader's old throne. But, of course, Boba Fett isn't just going to acquiesce to them just because they storm in. Fennec Shand is there to help access the threat, but the bounty hunter team has to reckon with the presence of the Wookiee "gladiator." That's right, Black Krrsantan is the nominal bodyguard for The Hutt Twins.

