‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Recap: A Daimyo Out of His Depth

By Alan Sepinwall
Middletown Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA review of this week’s The Book of Boba Fett, “The Streets of Mos Espa,” coming up just as soon as I imprint on the first human I see…. It’s funny to think of how excited so many Star Wars fans were when The Mandalorian Season Two ended with that glimpse...

thenerdstash.com

The Book of Boba Fett’ Introduces Major Character from Star Wars Comics

In the second episode of The Book of Boba Fett, hardcore Star Wars fans were surprised to see a fan favorite from Marvel’s Star Wars comics. This comic character made their live-action debut at a pivotal moment within the episode. While this episode of The Book of Boba Fett...
COMICS
GamesRadar+

Star Wars fans think they've spotted a surprise cameo in The Book of Boba Fett

Warning: The Book of Boba Fett spoilers ahead! Turn back now if you haven't seen the latest episode on Disney Plus!. The Book of Boba Fett episode 2 is here, and it revealed who was behind that assassination attempt on the former bounty hunter, introduced us to two other members of the Hutt clan, and showed us more of Fett's backstory with the Tusken Raiders.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Redeems Bounty Hunter’s Silly ‘Return of the Jedi’ Exit

[This story contains spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett.] Boba Fett was an instant fan favorite the moment he stepped on screen in The Empire Strikes Back. Well, technically, he stirred a massive fascination when he was initially introduced in the infamous Star Wars Holiday Special and then had his (non-rocket firing) action figure released among the first slew of Kenner toys in the late ’70s. So, it was a massive disappointment when the most feared bounty hunter in the galaxy was so easily dispatched by Han Solo when he accidentally ignited Fett’s jetpack during the heroes’ escape from Jabba the...
MOVIES
Person
Roger Ebert
Person
Robert Rodriguez
Person
Phil Lamarr
Person
Jon Favreau
Esquire

Evil Chewbacca In The Book of Boba Fett Will Absolutely Be Back

Well, here I was on this gloomy Tuesday morning, slightly upset and mildly horrified by the sight of Jabba the Hutt's cousins—who are twins, with a sort of Lil and Dil dynamic—early on in Episode Two of Disney+'s The Book of Boba Fett. Then, something even more upsetting and horrifying popped up on the screen: Evil Chewbacca.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

New Han Solo & Chewbacca Series Confirmed by Star Wars

New Han Solo & Chewbacca Series Confirmed by Star Wars. Most of the Star Wars comics’ current timeframe that are currently being published is between the events of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, the time in which Han Solo was frozen in carbonite and the Rebel Alliance is trying to look for him. For those fans who miss Han Solo’s adventures and exploits, StarWars.com has confirmed that a new series of Han Solo and Chewbacca will be released in March of 2022. The new series will be exploring an unexplored chapter of the duo’s history, showing the adventures that they encountered between Solo: A Star Wars Story and Star Wars: A New Hope.
COMICS
Cinema Blend

How The Book Of Boba Fett's Latest Episode May Have Teased The Live-Action Debut Of A Fan-Favorite Star Wars Character

Warning! The following contains spoilers for Episode 2 of The Book of Boba Fett. Read at your own risk!. The latest episode of The Book of Boba Fett threw a lot of its fans yet another breadcrumb that indicates that it could be preparing for the arrival of a fan-favorite character. There’s reason to believe Doctor Aphra may finally make her live-action debut in Star Wars television. But how can we be sure?
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

The Book of Boba Fett: viewers saying the same thing about episode two

The Book of Boba Fett finally aired at the end of 2021 to the delight of Star Wars fans everywhere and saw the return of the famous bounty hunter who made his first reappearance in The Mandalorian. After the opening episode was met with praise from fans, did the second instalment meet expectation? Find out what viewers are saying here…
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

The Book of Boba Fett: Disney Legend Ming-Na Wen Faces Hilarious Disney+ Conundrum

The Book of Boba Fett premiered yesterday, and it's been met with mostly positive reviews from critics and fans alike. Currently, the show is up on Rotten Tomatoes with an 83% critics score and a 76% audience score. The series featured the long-awaited return of Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett and Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand, and both characters are now available as Disney+ avatars. However, that's a bit of a problem for Wen, who is a Disney Legend known for more than one role. Wen also voiced Mulan, which means she's now struggling to choose her avatar on the streaming site.
MOVIES
thecinemaholic.com

What is Sansanna Spice on The Book of Boba Fett, Explained

While creating the ‘Star Wars’ universe, one of the sources that George Lucas and his collaborators seemingly used as inspiration is Frank Herbert’s ‘Dune’ novel series. So, the two franchises have quite a few elements in common. And that includes the presence of a narcotic substance known as the Spice. In the ‘Dune’ universe, the uses of Spice have been diversified due to the dogmatic transition of society and now encompasses even interstellar travels. In comparison, the Spice in the ‘Star Wars’ universe is predominantly used as a drug. However, there are quite a few types of Spice, one of them being the Sansanna Spice. Here is everything you need to know about it. SPOILERS AHEAD.
MOVIES
geekculture.co

The Book of Boba Fett Episode 2 Has Cameos You Probably Aren’t Aware Of

It’s based on a character right from the very beginning of of a galaxy far, far away, so naturally, The Book of Boba Fett is going deep into Star Wars lore. The new Disney+ series just released its second episode that contains numerous cameos and references from past comic books, movies and even tv series, and unless you’re one with the Force, we bet that you didn’t catch them all.
MOVIES
FanSided

The Book of Boba Fett is not what it seems

When the end credits of The Mandalorian Season 2 finale revealed 2021’s promise of a series all about the famous bounty hunter Boba Fett, Star Wars fans couldn’t stop speculating about the details. It would be just over a year before The Book of Boba Fett premiered its first season on Disney+. And so far, the show is nothing like what most fans anticipated.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Star Already Has a Big Issue With Disney+

The Book of Boba Fett has finally jetpacked into our lives. After a long, long wait, the series teased at the end of The Mandalorian Season 2 has launched with a bang. Bringing back Jango Fett actor, Temuera Morrison, as Boba Fett and Ming-Na Wen as the mercenary Fennec Shand, The Book of Boba Fett is set to give answers in Fett’s story thus far (including his survival from the Sarlacc pit).
MOVIES
NME

‘The Book Of Boba Fett’ episode two recap: a trippy ride through the psychedelic desert

“Tricky little bugger,” says Boba (Temuera Morrison), as a hallucinogenic lizard is blown up his nose – a wonderfully weird detour in the middle of a backstory that’s dreamt up halfway through the main plot. Two episodes in, The Book Of Boba Fett is laying the groundwork for two different shows at the same time, giving us a western desert epic and a shrewd little gangster drama in one.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Star Wars' Gladiator Wookiee Black Krrsantan Makes His Live-Action Debut in Book of Boba Fett

The Book of Boba Fett's latest cameo appearance caught a lot of viewers by surprise. Tatooine has had a lot of familiar faces so far. One returning player from the larger Star Wars mythos is Black Krrsantan, the Wookiee seen alongside some new antagonists for the series. *Spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett if you really don't want to know anymore.* In Episode 2, fans get to meet The Hutt Twins, Jabba's family that claims to have ownership of the tyrannical leader's old throne. But, of course, Boba Fett isn't just going to acquiesce to them just because they storm in. Fennec Shand is there to help access the threat, but the bounty hunter team has to reckon with the presence of the Wookiee "gladiator." That's right, Black Krrsantan is the nominal bodyguard for The Hutt Twins.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Wild Star Wars Rumor Claims Harrison Ford Will Return For One More Han Solo Performance

Harrison Ford has had his fair share of iconic roles, but his turn as Star Wars’ Han Solo still remains one of his most beloved. The galactic rogue remains a fan favorite and, even now, there are many fans who would still love to see the character again in some form. Well, if a wild new rumor is to be believed, they might just get their wish. Apparently, Ford will be reprising his famous role one more time for one of the franchise’s small-screen spinoffs.
MOVIES
lrmonline.com

The Book Of Boba Fett Mysterious Wookiee Explained SPOILERS

If you are wondering who The Book of Boba Fett mysterious Wookiee was then this is the perfect article for you. If you already know who this character is and his history in the Star Wars Universe, then maybe it’s not. There’s been a lot of buzz online about who and what the Wookiee Bounty Hunter is that’s shows up in Episode 2 of The Book of Boba Fett released today. This may be considered light SPOILERS for Episode 2, so be warned before going past the image below.
MOVIES

