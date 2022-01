Several Fairfax County Public Library branches will be distributing a limited amount of free COVID-19 rapid antigen tests on Wednesday to both residents and non-residents. The tests will be available at the Reston, George Mason, Chantilly and Sherwood regional libraries when they open at 10 a.m. Only 300 tests will be available at each branch, and because of the limited supply, tests are restricted to four per household. Neither proof of residency nor a library card is required.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO