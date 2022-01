Time seems to stop when you are stuck in quarantine, like I am right now. Everything at home is still, and if you live in a quiet residential area with little foot traffic, even the landscape seems to have frozen. Against all odds, I found some relief to my restlessness in a fairly new app that uses art as a tool for self-exploration. This morning, for example, I went around the apartment looking for movement that would make for a good time-lapse video. My search led me to the window, where I spent a minute admiring—and filming—the slight tremor of the curtain under the breeze.

