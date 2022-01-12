ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix’s ‘Don’t Look Up’ Is a Lesson in Climate Messaging

By Clara Ferreira Marques
Washington Post
 1 day ago

Director Adam McKay’s climate satire “Don’t Look Up” isn’t exactly subtle. The hair is big, the parody obvious, the targets as plentiful as the star-studded cast competing for space — and the planet is about to explode. The whole enterprise is a monument...

The Conversation U.S.

'Don’t Look Up': Hollywood's primer on climate denial illustrates 5 myths that fuel rejection of science

Every disaster movie seems to open with a scientist being ignored. “Don’t Look Up” is no exception – in fact, people ignoring or flat out denying scientific evidence is the point. Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence play astronomers who make a literally Earth-shattering discovery and then try to persuade the president to take action to save humanity. It’s a satire that explores how individuals, scientists, the media and politicians respond when faced with scientific facts that are uncomfortable, threatening and inconvenient. The movie is an allegory for climate change, showing how those with the power to do something about global warming willfully...
SCIENCE

