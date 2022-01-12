‘Ted Lasso,’ ‘Succession’ and ‘House of Gucci’ among top SAG Awards nominees

Both good and evil prevailed at the Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations, where feel-good upbeat show “Ted Lasso” tied with “Succession” and its morally corrupt cast of characters for the most nods.

“Ted Lasso,” a Jason-Sudeikis-led comedy about an optimistic soccer coach, and “Succession,” a drama series centering on a family fighting for control of their media empire, earned five nominations apiece Wednesday when the finalists for next month’s awards show were unveiled on Wednesday.

The shows could both dominate the ceremony, as they’re competing in different categories. The nominations for “Succession” include best ensemble in a drama series, while “Ted Lasso” is up for best ensemble in a comedy.

Sudeikis is nominated for best actor in a comedy series along with co-star Brett Goldstein, and Hannah Waddingham and Juno Temple are both finalists for best actress in the genre.

“Succession” stars Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin are each up for best actor in a drama series. Sarah Snook also got a “Succession” nomination for best actress in a drama show.

On the movie side, the dark Western “The Power of the Dog” received three nominations for its stars — Benedict Cumberbatch for best actor, Kodi Smit-McPhee for supporting actor and Kirsten Dunst for supporting actress — but was surprisingly left out of the best performance by a cast category after winning top drama film honors at the Golden Globes this week.

The three SAG nominations tied “The Power of the Dog,” which centers on a domineering cattle rancher, for the most among any film with “House of Gucci.”

“This experience has been absolutely surreal,” Smit-McPhee said in a statement Wednesday. “First off, my congratulations to all of my fellow nominees. There’s no greater feeling than being recognized by your peers alongside such extraordinary talent. It is profoundly humbling and I’m incredibly proud to be a member of SAG-AFTRA.”

“House of Gucci,” which centers on turmoil within the fashion empire, received one of the SAG Awards’ five nominations for best performance by a movie cast.

The other nominees in that category include the tennis biopic “King Richard,” the Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence-led environmental satire “Don’t Look Up,” Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical coming-of-age movie “Belfast,” and the drama “CODA,” about a child of deaf adults.

Manhattan-born Lady Gaga is nominated for best movie actress for her portrayal of socialite-turned-convict Patrizia Reggiani in “House of Gucci,” while co-star Jared Leto is up for best supporting actor.

Gaga is one of four best actress nominees who starred in biopics. The others are Jennifer Hudson, who played Aretha Franklin in “Respect”; Nicole Kidman, who portrayed Lucille Ball in “Being the Ricardos”; and Jessica Chastain, who starred as the title televangelist in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.” Rounding out that category is Olivia Colman for her performance in the mysterious psychological thriller “The Lost Daughter.”

Cumberbatch is joined by other big names in the best movie actor race: Will Smith, who starred as Venus and Serena Williams’ father in “King Richard”; Denzel Washington for “The Tragedy of Macbeth”; Javier Bardem for his performance as Desi Arnaz in “Being the Ricardos”; and Andrew Garfield for his portrayal of “Rent” writer Jonathan Larson in the musical biopic “Tick, Tick... Boom!”

“I’m beyond grateful for this experience, for this ensemble cast being recognized, and am mostly proud to play a small part in shining further light and love on the Williams family!” Smith said.

Surprises on Wednesday included Kristen Stewart not being named a finalist for best actress for her portrayal of Princess Diana in “Spencer,” and Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” not being nominated in the movie cast performance category after winning best musical or comedy film at the Globes.

“West Side Story” star Ariana DeBose, who won the Globe for best supporting actress, received a nomination for the equivalent category at the SAG Awards.

“I am honored to be recognized by my fellow SAG-AFTRA peers for a project of which I am so ridiculously proud,” DeBose said. “Any recognition is amazing, but coming from my community of actors, it’s beyond special.”

This year marks the 28th edition of the SAG Awards, which honor the achievements of film and TV actors and stunt performers. Voters for the award show include privately selected members of the Screen Actors Guild.

The ceremony is scheduled for Feb. 27 in Santa Monica, Calif.