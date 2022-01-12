ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington Market Lands Taharka Brothers Ice Cream And Ovenbird Bakery

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 18 hours ago

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore foodies will soon be able to feast on the delicacies of two well-known local food vendors at the new Lexington Market building .

Taharka Brothers Ice Cream and Ovenbird Bakery plan to sell their products at the market when it opens in 2022, according to a news release. They join 19 other vendors who will vie for the attention of the market’s visitors.

Taharka Brothers is known for creating such tasty frozen treats as Caramel Crunch, Honey Graham, Key Lime Pie, and Mintflix & Chillz. It has locations in Broadway Market, Cross Street Market, and R. House, as well as a factory in the Hampden/Woodberry area.

Ovenbird Bakery makes everything from breakfast to dinner along with specialty desserts. The bakery is based in Little Italy and will open its second location at the market. Its owners are also looking to open a baked-goods site in Highlandtown.

Lexington Market has received hundreds of vendor applications for space in the new building. The market is looking for applications of all kinds but particularly from butchery, fresh produce, Indian food, sushi, BBQ, burgers, and candy or snack food.

Known as the longest continuously operating public market in the United States, the 240-year-old institution is undergoing a $40 million redevelopment and renovation by Baltimore-based developer Seawall.

The transformation calls for a new 61,000-square-foot market building to be constructed on the existing south parking lot and the demolition of the arcade building.

Once the project is complete, an open space will become a pedestrian plaza on Lexington Street. The market has remained open during construction, which started in February 2020.

