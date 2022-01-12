ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, LA

One dead, another wounded in Franklin shootings

By KATC News
KATC News
KATC News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RZYjt_0djgk8bA00

One man is dead and another wounded in a shooting that happened last night in Franklin.

Franklin Police were called to the area of Iberia and Cayce streets at about 10 p.m., after neighbors reported hearing shooting.

When they got to Iberia Street, officers found an overturned vehicle in a parking lot, and a 19-year-old man who had been shot. He was the driver of that car, officers say. He was transported to a local hospital, police say.

When officers got to Cayce Street, they found a vehicle that had been shot, and wrecked.

A few hours later, at about 2 a.m., officers were called to James Street after neighbors there reported shooting. They found a house that had been shot up, and a 43-year-old man inside who was dead.

At this time, anyone with information regarding these incidents is urged to call the Franklin Police Department Detective Division as soon as possible at (337) 828-1716.

The investigation is on-going.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Franklin, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Franklin, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Franklin Police
KATC News

Lafayette man who failed to appear for shooting trial arrested

A Lafayette man who failed to appear to face trial for allegedly shooting a police officer was arrested today. A trial for Chase Chaisson, 31, was scheduled to start on Monday, court records show. He was to stand trial on attempted first-degree murder, weapons and kidnapping charges, but he didn't show up and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest.
LAFAYETTE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KATC News

Family asking for help locating Randall Scott Talbot

A family is asking for help from the public in locating Randall Scott Talbot. He goes by Scott and was last seen by a family member in August 2021. The family says Talbot is homeless and has been known to hang out near Doucet Rd. and Johnston St., and the Bertrand Drive area in Lafayette.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KATC News

Bookkeeper sentenced to five years in prison

A St. Mary Parish bookkeeper accused of fraud in the CMCI case has been sentenced to five years in prison. Karen Duhon, 67, of Berwick, was sentenced to six years in prison followed by three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $3.3 million in restitution.
MORGAN CITY, LA
KATC News

KATC News

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy