Budweiser slipping golden cans into packs for a million-dollar prize

By Nexstar Media Wire, Joe Millitzer
 2 days ago

ST. LOUIS, Mo. ( KTVI ) – Anheuser-Busch is borrowing an idea from Willy Wonka with their new “Live Like a King” sweepstakes. The company is placing 10,000 golden cans of beer (instead of tickets) in specially marked packs across the United States. Anyone who finds a golden can — or makes one — will be eligible to win the million-dollar grand prize if they post the image correctly.

Yes, there are actually two ways to enter this sweepstakes: Fans can randomly find a golden Budweiser can and snap a photo, or simply go to the brewer’s website and print a golden can . Those choosing the latter option can then wrap the image around an actual can and take a picture.

Now comes the important part. Entrants must post a picture of the can to Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, tagging @budweiserusa and using the hashtags #LiveLikeAKing & #Sweepstakes.

Entries will be accepted between January 10 and February 20, 2022.

Dayton girl wins big on America’s Funniest Home Videos

Anheuser-Busch will hold a random drawing to choose the winner on “or about” February 21, 2022 , according to the official rules. The winner will then be notified via direct message on social media, from which time they will have 48 hours to respond and accept the prize.

Odds of winning depend on the number of entries received.

Related
WDTN

Young’s Dairy celebrates 153 years with special sundae, discounts

YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (WDTN) – Young’s Jersey Dairy is inviting customers to celebrate the restaurant’s 153rd birthday with special deals on the farm. From January 14 to January 17, patrons can enjoy the new 22,000-square-foot Dairy Store revealed in August 2021, as well as old favorites such as mini-golf and deep-fried cheese curds. Birthday discounts […]
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
WDTN

Navient settlement: Are your loans canceled?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Some Ohio borrowers may find their student loans canceled as the result of a settlement with Navient. According to a release by Attorney General Dave Yost, Navient, one of the nation’s largest student loan servicers had engaged in predatory loan practices. The practices included lending to students attending for-profit schools and […]
OHIO STATE
WMBF

$1M quest: Budweiser channels Willy Wonka in nationwide contest for golden beer can

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- It may not be the chocolate factory but Budweiser has launched the nationwide Willy Wonka-style contest with a $1 million payout. Anheuser-Busch has scattered 10,000 golden beer cans in specially-marked cases around the country. If you find one of those lucky cans, you can enter the Live a King Sweepstakes for the chance to win $1 million.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Y105

Budweiser Brings Back Golden Can Sweepstakes

Anhueser Busch is taking a nod from Willy Wonka with their latest contest. Just like finding a golden ticket, you need to find a golden beer can. Budweiser has crammed 10,000 golden cans of beer instead of tickets in specially marked packs across the United States for their "LIVE LIKE A KING" contest. Everyone who finds one is eligible to win the million-dollar grand prize if they post a picture.
FOOD & DRINKS
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Best Prime Rib Anywhere Is 45 Minutes Away

Love prime rib? You HAVE to take a ride and check out the prime rib that is available at Zollinger's South Dayton Hotel!. There are some hidden gems in Western New York and Zollinger's South Dayton Hotel, is truly one of them. Not only do you get amazing service from the staff, the portion of prime rib is more than generous and is consistently, THE BEST in the area. Owners, Jeff and Mandy, are incredible hosts and welcome you Monday thru Saturday 11a-11p and Sundays 12-8p!
SOUTH DAYTON, NY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Best Steakhouse in America

Steak, for better or worse, has become a staple of the diet of millions of Americans. Alongside the evolution of cattle shipments from ranches in the western United States after the Civil War, steakhouses began to pop up in American cities. Today, they are part of the restaurant landscape in many cities. While in New […]
RESTAURANTS
iheart.com

Taco Bell Launches Nationwide Taco Lovers Pass For Just $10 A Month

Back in September Taco Bell was testing out a 30-day taco lover’s pass, and it must have been a huge success because they have decided to launch it nationwide. The Mexican fast food change just announced the nationwide roll out of their first-ever Taco Lover's Pass, a digital subscription service where members can get one of seven tacos each day for 30 days for just $10.
RESTAURANTS
WDTN

WDTN

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

